The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Time to bring aphasia out of the shadows - comment

Long before Bruce Willis, we formed the Koach Eitan Initiative to educate the public about aphasia, its causes and what we can do to help those challenged by it.

By LEORA ASHMAN
Published: MAY 10, 2022 20:32
LEORA AND EITAN ASHMAN speak at a recent aphasia awareness event. (photo credit: Jenny Brenner Zivotovsky)
LEORA AND EITAN ASHMAN speak at a recent aphasia awareness event.
(photo credit: Jenny Brenner Zivotovsky)

Aphasia. A small word that recently made international headlines. How did this largely unknown condition suddenly capture the world’s attention?

Like with any illness or condition, everyone wants to know the details when someone famous is affected. So when Bruce Willis and his family shared the news that he would be giving up his illustrious acting career because he was diagnosed with aphasia, aphasia became news. And while such stories usually fade fast, this one has not. Yes, Willis is loved by so many Die Hard fans, but that isn’t the only reason aphasia has stayed in the news.

The Willis headline prompted more headlines, and we have been seeing more and more articles about aphasia every day. The world’s interest was piqued. So, with thanks to the Willis family for bringing aphasia to the forefront of our attention, the world is now learning about a disability that has remained in the shadows for far too long.

Long before this news, we formed the Koach Eitan Initiative to educate the public about aphasia, its causes and what we can do to help those challenged by it.

Aphasia defined

While the average person likely never heard of aphasia until a few weeks ago, the fact is that more people have aphasia than many other common conditions, such as Parkinson’s disease, cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis or muscular dystrophy. Those familiar with aphasia either have it or know someone who does.

Aphasia is a language impairment that affects speech production and/or comprehension, and the ability to read or write. It’s important to note that aphasia is a loss of language, not intellect. It typically occurs suddenly after a stroke or a head injury, a brain trauma, or an infection, but it can also come on gradually as a result of a slow-growing brain tumor or degenerative disease that causes progressive, permanent damage, such as dementia. There are many different types and levels of aphasia, depending on its cause and extent of damage to the brain, and its severity varies according to which of the brain’s language centers have been affected.

Global aphasia most commonly occurs due to a large lesion that encompasses much of the left hemisphere, specifically the left perisylvian cortex. (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Global aphasia most commonly occurs due to a large lesion that encompasses much of the left hemisphere, specifically the left perisylvian cortex. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Aphasia can be very mild or so severe that it makes communication almost impossible. It may affect a single aspect of language, such as the ability to retrieve names of objects, or the ability to put words together into sentences, or the ability to read. It is most common for multiple aspects of communication to become impaired, while some channels remain accessible for limited exchanges of information.

For example, the aphasic person may know what he or she wants to say but can’t get the right words out. Often they have also lost the ability to write or read. In other instances, the aphasic person has speech but has trouble understanding another person, so their response may not make sense. At times an aphasic person can present with multiple symptoms; some may even have strong language capabilities at first, but that ability can deteriorate over time.

Living with aphasia

While doctors and medical staff try their best to explain, and speech pathologists and therapists teach the necessary skills to communicate better, living with and battling aphasia on a daily basis is a very isolating, extremely frustrating and sometimes exhausting experience.

One way to help those with aphasia is to raise awareness about the disorder. Just as people became familiar with ALS when the ice bucket challenge went viral or learned about Parkinson’s from Michael J. Fox, we need aphasia to work its way into the collective consciousness.

When my husband Eitan suffered a debilitating stroke, we had no idea what aphasia meant. It took a long time – nearly three years – to really understand it, never mind learning to live with it. There are simply not enough effective resources for dealing with the lifelong challenges aphasia brings. While medical professionals and therapists do a tremendous job of teaching what aphasia is to patients and their families, there’s not much in the way of educating families on how to live day-to-day with this disorder. And there is hardly enough information for those not directly affected but who will undoubtedly encounter someone with aphasia at some point.

After more than four and a half years of continuous recovery and rehabilitation, and a new reality of living with aphasia, Eitan and I felt that it was time to educate the public, especially given the answer we most often hear when Eitan says, “I have aphasia. Do you know what that is?” Most people answer “No.”

So together, we created the Koach Eitan Initiative to raise awareness, and provide a clearer understanding of the signs of stoke and aphasia. We work to educate families, communities, therapists, government workers, health and medical professionals, store owners, and ordinary people like you and me, who may encounter a person with aphasia. We teach them how to properly communicate with, rather than ignore or isolate, a person with aphasia. For example, should you meet a person with aphasia in the supermarket, at a party, at the bank, or on the street, our goal is for you to understand that the person isn’t drunk or mentally challenged, and to teach you to recognize a person with aphasia and how best to communicate with them.

Why aren’t people more familiar with aphasia?

Aphasia is an invisible disorder. What people’s eyes don’t see, their minds don’t question. A person with aphasia looks just like you and me; there are no physical markers of this condition. Familiarity of the condition largely depends on actually knowing someone who has aphasia. This is one of the best ways to learn about any health issue, from someone who continues to live with it.

For someone with aphasia, sharing their condition can be difficult on many levels. It requires a true and full understanding of their disorder, and the person they have become as a result of the trauma that caused it. This takes time. Additionally, communication, which is sometimes difficult for an aphasic person, can often only be done with an advocate by their side.

Publicly sharing what they are experiencing can feel like an invasion of privacy and opens one up to vulnerability, which is challenging in and of itself. The self-confidence that has sometimes been diminished can take a long time to rebuild after suffering so much loss.

Our initiative is a credit to Eitan’s strength, his ability to share his experience of living with stroke and aphasia, and a desire to give those with aphasia the chance to feel like themselves again.

Through Eitan’s courage and determination, the Koach Eitan Initiative continues to teach people about aphasia and how to communicate with those affected by it, so they no longer have to feel the isolation and loss that is an inherent part of living with a disability. Our goal is for them to be included as full members of society, as is their right.

It’s time to bring aphasia out of the shadows.

Learn the warning signs of stroke

When it comes to stroke treatment, every single second counts. Seek immediate help and get to a hospital as quickly as possible if you experience any the following:

  • Sudden numbness or weakness in the face, arm, or leg (especially on one side of the body).
  • Sudden confusion or trouble speaking or understanding speech.
  • Sudden vision problems in one or both eyes.
  • Sudden difficulty walking or dizziness, loss of balance or problems with coordination.

The writer is co-founder of the Koach Eitan Initiative and an advocate for stroke and aphasia awareness in Israel. She can be reached at [email protected]



Tags hospital disease Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi flags flown at Disney World entrance - watch

General view of a farewell event at Disney World on the final night before closure due to coronavirus concerns, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., March 15, 2020
2

False report that Russian frigate hit by Ukrainian anti-ship missiles

Permanent group of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, 2016
3

Nearly 13% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 had neurologic symptoms - study

Study results show elevated blood flow and improved oxygenation in the brain of patients suffering from cognitive impairment
4

3 dead, 4 injured in ax murder terror attack in Elad, Israel

Israeli Security and rescue personnel work at the scene following an incident in Elad, in central Israel, May 5, 2022.
5

US Secretary of State Blinken tests positive for COVID

Newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for a welcome ceremony at the State Department in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by