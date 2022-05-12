The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Which Israelis are smoking hookahs? New research

Israeli researchers developed a machine-learning algorithm to examine the link between hookah smoking and socioeconomic characteristics.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: MAY 12, 2022 13:52

Updated: MAY 12, 2022 14:32
The embers burning bright on top of the hookah as its being smoked in the Old City of Jerusalem on Oct 21 2010. (photo credit: KEREN FREEMAN/FLASH90)
The embers burning bright on top of the hookah as its being smoked in the Old City of Jerusalem on Oct 21 2010.
(photo credit: KEREN FREEMAN/FLASH90)

Public health officials have noted a significant increase in the sale and use of tobacco for hookahs (nargilas, or tobacco-smoking water pipes), but they haven’t identified who is using them so they can refer them for quitting their addiction. 

Now, staff at the Zefat (Safed) Academic College and the Arab National Society for Health Research and Society have come up with a way to find out. They developed a machine-learning algorithm to examine the link between hookah smoking and socioeconomic characteristics, health status and behaviors and knowledge. 

In an article in the latest (April) issue of IMAJ, the Israel Medical Association Journal, the authors wrote in a six-page study that they held face-to-face interviews in 2015-16 with 2,046 Israeli Arabs over the age of 18 who are most likely to use hookahs.

They asked them about their health status, tobacco use of all kinds and other factors. Using machine learning – a branch of artificial intelligence that analyzes data, automates analytical model building, identifies patterns and makes decisions with minimal human intervention – they built a prediction model based on eight factors. 

Of the total group interviewed, 13% smoked hookahs. Of the 18- to 34-year-old age group, almost a fifth used nargilas. Younger and more-educated men were more likely to have this addictive habit, as were those with lower knowledge of health (such as the importance of eating vegetables and preventing accidents and injuries), the employed, and women who were heavy consumers of energy drinks, consumers of alcohol and the unemployed.

Palestinians and Jewish Israelis sit around a table and smoke hookah on July 22, 2015. (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90) Palestinians and Jewish Israelis sit around a table and smoke hookah on July 22, 2015. (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

“This behavior recently became a trend among youth and is threatening to become the second most common health concern after cigarette smoking,” they wrote. Water pipes – regarded in the Arab sector and among many young Jews as acceptable social behavior and part of the leisure culture – have been found to be as dangerous as smoking cigarettes.

"Often, teenagers smoke nargilas together with their parents. It has also become a habit among immigrants from the former Soviet Union and Arab women," the authors wrote. 

Hooklahs cause a high prevalence of chronic disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cancer and cardiovascular and infectious disease such as tuberculosis, all of which have to be treated at public expense by the health funds and the hospitals. They are also linked to other risky health behaviors including alcohol consumption and recreational drug use. 

The researchers were surprised that the more educated and young people were more likely to smoke hookahs than the poorly educated and older people because nargilas are usually associated with a “traditional behavior” among adults. 

“We believe that in this specific population, the effort of health educators and promoters should focus on a false image of ‘coolness’ of hookah smoked by the educated and young and emphasize its major health risk.” They concluded that machine learning has been used extensively in medical research but not in the study of health behaviors, and recommended that it become a frequently used tool in this field. 



Tags hospital smoking research Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi flags flown at Disney World entrance - watch

General view of a farewell event at Disney World on the final night before closure due to coronavirus concerns, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., March 15, 2020
2

False report that Russian frigate hit by Ukrainian anti-ship missiles

Permanent group of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, 2016
3

Nearly 13% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 had neurologic symptoms - study

Study results show elevated blood flow and improved oxygenation in the brain of patients suffering from cognitive impairment
4

3 dead, 4 injured in ax murder terror attack in Elad, Israel

Israeli Security and rescue personnel work at the scene following an incident in Elad, in central Israel, May 5, 2022.
5

Putin apologizes to Bennett for Lavrov’s Hitler comments

RIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Sochi, last October.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by