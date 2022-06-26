Was the fourth dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine effective? -study

A team of researchers at the epidemiology and preventive department at Tel Aviv University’s Sackler Faculty of Medicine; Soroka University Medical Center in Beersheba, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev’s Faculty of Health Sciences and the Health Ministry’s geriatric department and Senior Shield Project have concluded that it in fact saved many lives and reduced the need for hospitalization.

Studying the medical records in the longitudinal study of 24,088 elderly recipients living in long-term-care geriatric facilities of a fourth dose and 19,687 who received only three doses four months previously or earlier, they found that getting the fourth shot was associated with 34% protection against infection, 64% to 67% against acute hospitalizations for mild-to-moderate and severe illness and 72% against deaths.

Thus, the fourth shot definitely saved lives and reduced the need for acute hospitalization, but protection against infection with the Omicron variant was “modest,” they wrote.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The data covered 43,775 residents, almost 68% of them women, whose mean age was 80.1 years, and the median follow-up time was 73 days More than seven days after vaccine with the fourth dose, SARS-CoV-2 infection was detected among 4,058 fourth-dose vs. 4.370 third-dose recipients.

These findings, they asserted, are relevant to the control of the COVID-19 pandemic around the world and not only in Israel, especially among elderly people living in long-term-care geriatric institutions.

Israel was the first country in the world to introduce a third vaccine dose five months or more after the second vaccine dose, which was associated with high protection against overall SARS-CoV-2 infection, COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in the general population.

“Elderly residents of long-term-care facilities are at high risk for severe and fatal COVID-19, with reduced immunity … and rapid decline in the immune response after two vaccine doses,” the team wrote.

“Elderly residents of long-term-care facilities are at high risk for severe and fatal COVID-19, with reduced immunity … and rapid decline in the immune response after two vaccine doses.” Research team

Israel's actions

To protect this population, the Israeli government launched a designated task force, Senior Shield, which was responsible for preventing and controlling COVID-19 in geriatric facilities, including providing personal protective equipment, screening and early detection of health care workers and vaccinating residents.

The vaccination campaign for the third dose in geriatrics began in August 2021 and was associated with high vaccine uptake and rapid declines in the incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Protection by the third dose – compared with the second dose given five or more months earlier – was 89% against infection, 92% to 93% against COVID-19 hospitalization and 96% against COVID-19 deaths during the Delta variant surge.

The Omicron variant, first identified in Israel in November of last year, became the dominant variant just two months later.

Rise of COVID-19

By the beginning of December 2021, a marked rise in COVID-19 infections was observed, which was also found among fully vaccinated persons. To contain this substantial surge, the Health Ministry approved giving the fourth dose on the last day of 202; it was initially meant for those in long-term-care geriatric facilities and later expanded to the general population 60 years or older.

Indeed, among the general Israeli population 60 years or older, wrote the team, the protection granted by the fourth dose was estimated at 45% to 50% against SARS-CoV-2 infection and 62% to 71% against severe COVID-19 during the period of one to four weeks after vaccination compared with vaccination with three doses four months or earlier.