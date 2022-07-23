The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Cats injured in wildfires at risk of deadly blood clots

Researchers discovered that cats with injuries from wildfires had more overactive platelets than healthy cats or even cats with heart disease.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 23, 2022 02:23

Updated: JULY 23, 2022 02:25
A cat is seen being treated at the clinic of SPCA Israel. (photo credit: Chaim Schwartzenberg)
A cat is seen being treated at the clinic of SPCA Israel.
(photo credit: Chaim Schwartzenberg)

Cats caught in urban California wildfires who suffered burns and smoke inhalation are at risk of forming deadly blood clots, according to a new study.

The study, conducted by researchers at the University of California, Davis, Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital, and recently published in the peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Veterinary Science, follows up on a previous study that found cats injured in urban wildfires had a high chance of developing heart problems.

“Prior to these two papers, we didn’t realize that cats impacted by urban wildfires were prone to forming clots, which can lead to sudden death,” said lead co-author Ronald Li, associate professor of small animal emergency and critical care at UC Davis. “This study will change the standard of care for rescued cats from these wildfires and hopefully save more lives.”

Cats injured in the 2018 Camp Fire in Paradise, California, were some of the subjects for this study. Researchers examined their platelets, cells that circulate in the blood and help stop bleeding or form blood clots.

Researchers discovered that cats with injuries from wildfires had more overactive platelets than healthy cats or even cats with heart disease, or, in this case, subclinical hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). HCM is the most common cardiac disease in cats and causes a thickening of the heart muscle.

“Cats with HCM are hypercoagulable, meaning they are more likely to form clots,” explained lead co-author Ava Tan, a veterinary research fellow currently working in Li’s laboratory. “That’s why we used them as a control group to compare with cats in the wildfire group.”

Wildfire injuries and clot formation

The platelets of wildfire-injured cats also released high amounts of microvesicles, microscopic membranous bubble-like structures filled with proteins, which are associated with cardiovascular disease and an elevated risk of clotting. 

“We found cats exposed to wildfire smoke and injuries are even more prone to throwing clots, showing a direct association between wildfire injuries, platelet response and clot formation,” Tan said.

“We found cats exposed to wildfire smoke and injuries are even more prone to throwing clots, showing a direct association between wildfire injuries, platelet response and clot formation.”

Ava Tan

This study has also led to a third study that is currently being conducted to discover new cellular processes that may explain why feline platelets are so sensitive and prone to clotting, especially in cats with heart conditions or wildfire injuries. “The data collected is critical to developing early treatment plans,” Li said.



Tags health blood Heart disease Cats Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Khamenei adviser says Tehran 'capable of building nuclear bomb'

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attends a meeting via video conference with people from East Azarbaijan in Tehran, Iran, February 17, 2022.
2

'Ben Shapiro, you've spun your last dreidel' - armed activist in video

Conservative political commentator, writer and lawyer Ben Shapiro speaks at the 2018 Politicon in Los Angeles, California on October 21, 2018. The two day event covers all things political with dozens of high profile political figures.
3

Nikki Haley hints at 2024 presidential run at Christian Zionist rally

THEN-US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in 2018.
4

Greek Orthodox Jerusalem Patriarch warns Biden of 'extremist Jewish' threat

Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III leads the "Washing of the Feet" ceremony on Easter Holy Week in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 21, 2022.
5

Biden visits east Jerusalem without Israeli flag on limousine

Screenshots from Israel Police video showing that an Israeli flag on Biden's vehicle was replaced with an American flag when entering east Jerusalem

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by