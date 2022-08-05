The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Social isolation, loneliness increase risk of heart attack, stroke - study

Social isolation and loneliness are common, but under-recognized determinants of cardiovascular and brain health.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 5, 2022 02:33
Organs in the body - transparent illustration (photo credit: American Heart Association)
Organs in the body - transparent illustration
(photo credit: American Heart Association)

Social isolation and loneliness can increase your risk of suffering a heart attack or stroke by about 30%, according to new peer-reviewed research article by the American Heart Association published on Thursday.

Social isolation is defined as having "few or infrequent social contacts," according to the article, while loneliness is defined as "perceived isolation that is distressing for the individual." While the two are related, they are distinct and operate through different pathways and have unique downstream effects on health.

The risk of social isolation increases with age, as the elderly tend to be left alone due to factors such as widowhood and retirement. Nearly a quarter of US adults who are 65-years-old and older are socially isolated and between 22-47% are lonely.

Social isolation and loneliness may have also increased during the coronavirus pandemic as people were stuck in lockdown and social distancing.

The writing group behind the article reviewed research on social isolation through July 2021 to examine the relationship among social isolation and cardiovascular and brain health.

Crystal Wiley Cené, M.D., M.P.H., FAHA, Professor of Clinical Medicine, Chief Administrative Officer for Health Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, University of California San Diego Health (credit: University of California San Diego Health) Crystal Wiley Cené, M.D., M.P.H., FAHA, Professor of Clinical Medicine, Chief Administrative Officer for Health Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, University of California San Diego Health (credit: University of California San Diego Health)

The scientists found that social isolation and loneliness are common, but under-recognized determinants of cardiovascular and brain health. They also found a link between a lack of social connection and increased risk of premature death from all causes, especially among men.

Individuals who were less socially connected were found to be more likely to experience the physiological symptoms of chronic stress as well. Social isolation during childhood is associated with increased cardiovascular risk factors in adulthood, including obesity, high blood pressure and increased blood glucose levels, according to the article.

“Given the prevalence of social disconnectedness across the US, the public health impact is quite significant.”

Crystal Wiley Cené, M.D., M.P.H., FAHA, chair of the writing group for the scientific statement

“Over four decades of research has clearly demonstrated that social isolation and loneliness are both associated with adverse health outcomes,” said Crystal Wiley Cené, M.D., M.P.H., FAHA, chair of the writing group for the scientific statement, and professor of clinical medicine and chief administrative officer for health equity, diversity and inclusion at the University of California San Diego Health. “Given the prevalence of social disconnectedness across the US, the public health impact is quite significant.”

Social isolation and loneliness raises risk of death by heart attack and stroke

According to the article, social isolation and loneliness are associated with a 29% increase in the risk of death by heart attack and/or heart disease and 32% increase in the risk of stroke and death by stroke.

The prognosis of heart disease and stroke patients is also negatively impacted by social isolation and loneliness, with socially isolated people with heart disease having a two- to three-fold increase in death during a six-year follow-up study.

Socially isolated adults with three or fewer social contacts per months could have a 40% increased risk of recurrent stroke or heart attack. Meanwhile, 5-year heart failure survival rates were lower for people who were socially isolated (60%) and for those who are both socially isolated and clinically depressed (62%), compared to those who have more social contacts and are not depressed (79%).

The article stressed that while findings suggest an increased risk of worse outcomes among heart disease and stroke patients who are socially isolated or lonely, these studies "do not suggest causality and associations may be mediated by other factors that need to be further tested."

“There is strong evidence linking social isolation and loneliness with increased risk of worse heart and brain health in general; however, the data on the association with certain outcomes, such as heart failure, dementia and cognitive impairment is sparse,” said Cené.

More research and work needed

The chair of the writing group stressed that there is an "urgent need" to develop, implement and evaluate programs and strategies to reduce the effects of social isolation and loneliness on cardiovascular and brain health.

“Clinicians should ask patients about the frequency of their social activity and whether they are satisfied with their level of interactions with friends and family. They should then be prepared to refer people who are socially isolated or lonely — especially those with a history of heart disease or stroke — to community resources to help them connect with others," said the chair.

The writing group did not find any research aimed at reducing social isolation with the specific goal of improving cardiovascular health. Cené stressed that it is unclear whether being isolated or feeling isolated matters most for cardiovascular and brain health, as there are only a few studies which have examined both at once.

“More research is needed to examine the associations among social isolation, loneliness, coronary heart disease, stroke, dementia and cognitive impairment, and to better understand the mechanisms by which social isolation and loneliness influence cardiovascular and brain health outcomes."



Tags heart Stroke Heart attack research Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022
2

Iran says it will ‘build nuclear warheads’ and turn NY into ‘hellish ruins’

People stand next to an Iranian missile during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
3

Sirens sound in northern Kosovo, background unclear - report

People are pictured through Kosovo flag as they take part in celebrations of the 10th anniversary of Kosovo's independence in Pristina, Kosovo February 17, 2018
4

First archaeological dig begins at site believed to be Joshua's tomb

Landscape of Tel Tibneh
5

ICYMI: Israel bans use of cash for purchases larger than NIS 6,000

Illustration photo of the new 200 New Israeli Shekel (NIS) bill. February 7, 2016

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by