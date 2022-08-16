The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Chemicals found in pots and pans linked to liver cancer - study

Although some countries have banned their use, these chemicals are found in many consumer products. Now, the first study of its kind has proven a link between them and liver cancer.

By WALLA!
Published: AUGUST 16, 2022 08:22
Dividing cancer cell (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Dividing cancer cell
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

There’s growing evidence that regular exposure to a group of chemicals used in a variety of household items like pots and pans is connected to an increase in cancer rates. 

A new study examining the correlation between liver cancer and the presence of these chemicals in humans found that people with the highest levels of exposure were hundreds of percent more likely to eventually develop the disease.

PFAS are a large group of 4700 chemicals that contaminate soil and groundwater since the substances within the chemicals break down very slowly and accumulate over time, and this process also occurs in the body.

PFAS, used in many consumer and industrial products, were first discovered in the blood of people who worked with these chemicals in the 1970s. In the 1990s they were found in the blood of people who didn’t work with chemicals, leading to a growing awareness of the potential health risks

Some manufacturers have phased out using perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and 1-Octanesulfonic acid (PFAS) but because they’re long-lasting PFAS are found in drinking water, many food products, and in the blood of more than 98% of US adults.

This study published in JHEP Reports is the first to show a clear link between any types of PFAS and liver carcinoma in humans. 

New study tracking related cancers

A research team at the Krelated eck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California was able to use human samples collected as part of a large epidemiological study, a collaboration between Keck and the University of Hawaii called the Multiethnic Cohort Study. 

This project followed more than 200,000 residents of Los Angeles and Hawaii to check if they developed cancer and/or other diseases.

This pool of human blood and tissue samples allowed the research team to find 50 participants who eventually developed liver cancer, evaluate blood samples taken before their cancer diagnosis, and compare 50 people who didn’t develop cancer during the same study.

Veronica Wendy Stevan, PhD, professor of population and public health sciences at Keck states that one reason there have been few human studies is that you need the right samples. In order to check if environmental exposure is a factor in a person developing cancer, samples of blood and tissue are needed several years before diagnosis in order to track the disease’s progression.

Researchers found several types of PFAS in the blood samples taken before a participant developed liver cancer. 

Are PFAs linked to liver cancer?

The study found that the strongest link was between PFAS and liver cancer and that subjects in the top 10% of PFAS exposure were 4.5 times more likely to develop liver cancer than those with the lowest blood levels of PFAS.

The research team was also able to show the possible ways in which PFAS altered the normal function of the liver. Their evaluation of samples found evidence that PFAS appears to alter the normal process of glucose metabolism, bile acid metabolism and the metabolism of branched-chain amino acids in the liver.

Disruption of normal metabolic processes in the liver can cause more fat to accumulate in the liver, a condition known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. There has been a dramatic and inexplicable increase in this disease worldwide in recent years, which is concerning because people with it have a much higher risk of developing liver cancer. 

According to estimates, fatty liver disease is expected to affect 30% of all US adults by 2030.



Tags environment cancer chemicals Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Moscow warns of end to Russia-US relations if assets seized

Russian and US state flags fly near a factory in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region, Russia March 27, 2019
2

Ancient writing deciphered nearly a century after its discovery - study

Artists and archeology
3

Israel decides: No more American and Canadian medical students

AFFILIATED WITH BGU’s Medical School, Assuta Ashdod is helping to train Israel’s next generation of physicians
4

Jerusalem terror attack: Shooter turns himself over to Israel Police

Israeli security forces at the scene of a shooting attack outside Jerusalem Old City, August 14,2022.
5

Jerry Maguire, Stuart Little child star unrecognizable as MMA fighter

Actor Jonathan Lipnicki attends The Creative Coalition's First Party in Washington, DC, January 20, 2001.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by