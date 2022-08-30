The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Meet the one-in-a-million biracial twins

No one will have trouble telling newborn twins Ayon and Azirah apart: one is black and one is white

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 30, 2022 01:42
Pregnant woman (illustrative) (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Pregnant woman (illustrative)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

A set of British twins born in April is turning heads. No one will have trouble telling Ayon and Azirah apart: one is black and one is white. 

The mother, Chantelle Broughton, 29, was shocked upon giving birth to the biracial twins, multiple outlets reported. Broughton, who resides in Nottingham, said that she looks white, but is mixed race as her maternal grandfather was Nigerian. The father, Ashton, 29, is half Jamaican, half Scottish.

Although the babies share a birthday, their appearance could not be more different. The son, Ayon, was born with a fair skin tone and green eyes, while Broughton's daughter Azirah had a darker skin complexion and brown eyes.

What are the odds of having biracial twins?

Such births are so rare, genetics experts have estimated them at one in a million. 

Wu Tianyang, who is five month pregnant with her second child, attends a sonogram at a local hospital in Shanghai September 12, 2014. (credit: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS)Wu Tianyang, who is five month pregnant with her second child, attends a sonogram at a local hospital in Shanghai September 12, 2014. (credit: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS)

A person's skin color is determined based on the amount of melanin pigment found in the skin cells. This amount is predetermined by the genetic blueprint of each cell. There are an infinite number of different skin colors called phenotypes. These range from black, dark brown, brown, light brown to white skin.

Black and white twins have captured media attention before. Another set of biracial twins, Marcia and Millie Biggs, were profiled for a 2018 National Geographic cover story called The Race Issue. “When people see us, they think that we’re just best friends,” Marcia, then 11, said in the cover story. 



Tags Babies race Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli strike destroyed over 1,000 Iran-made missiles in Syria - SOHR

Smoke rises from a fire in a container storage area, after Syrian state media reported an Israeli air strike on the port of Latakia on December 7.
2

Ivermectin among drugs that failed avoiding hospitalization for COVID-19 patients - study

FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist holds the anti-parasite drug ivermectin for sale to the public with a medical prescription as Bolivia's Ministry of Health said it can be used under proper medical protocol. Santa Cruz, Bolivia May 19, 2020.
3

Mossad 'likely' behind Salman Rushdie stabbing, claims Denver professor

Author Salman Rushdie gestures during a news conference before the presentation of his latest book 'Two Years Eight Months and Twenty-Eight Nights' at the Niemeyer Center in Aviles, northern Spain, October 7, 2015.
4

IAF F-35s penetrated Iranian airspace months ago - Saudi report

AN F-35 seen during an aerial display at an IAF pilots’ graduation ceremony at Hatzerim air base in the Negev. Stealth fighter aircraft of this type were involved in the downing of the Iranian UAVs.
5

Why did rocks from the Mars Perseverance rover surprise scientists?

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover took this selfie near rock nicknamed “Rochette,” found on Jezero Crater’s floor, on Sept. 10, 2021, the 198th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by