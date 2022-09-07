The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Can the annual flu vaccine reduce risk of stroke? - study

Researchers found that patients who had gotten a flu shot were 12% less likely to have a stroke than those who had not gotten a flu shot.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 7, 2022 23:39
Vaccination against the flu (photo credit: CLALIT HEALTH SERVICES)
Vaccination against the flu
(photo credit: CLALIT HEALTH SERVICES)

Receiving an annual influenza vaccine may be linked to a lower risk of stroke, according to a new study.

In the peer-reviewed observational study, published on Wednesday in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, researchers collected data from a health care database in Spain called BIFAP (Base de datos para la Investigación Farmacoepidemiológica en el Ámbito Público) and identified people who were 40-years-old or older and had the first stroke over a 14-year period.

The researchers compared each person who had a stroke to five people of the same age and sex who didn't. 

Next, the researchers examined whether patients had been administered the flu vaccine at least 14 days prior to their stroke or before then. 

What did the researchers find?

The researchers found that those in the study who were vaccinated were older, had medical checkups with their physicians more often over the last year, were more likely to be on medication and had higher incidences of vascular diseases and other risk factors than the unvaccinated participants.

Stroke (illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE) Stroke (illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE)

And yet, the vaccinated participants had a lower risk of stroke than their unvaccinated counterparts.

“Compared with unvaccinated, vaccinated subjects were older, had more visits to their PCP (personal care provider) in the last year before the index date and presented a higher prevalence of vascular disease and risk factors, as well as higher use of co-medication. Such differences between vaccinated and unvaccinated subjects were even more pronounced in people aged 65-years-old,” the researchers said.

The researchers assessed the statistical connection between flu vaccination and ischemic stroke using conditional logistic regression models.

After adjusting for traits such as age or chronic health conditions such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol that increase the risk of stroke, the researchers found that patients who had gotten a flu shot were 12% less likely to have a stroke than those who had not gotten a flu shot.

What about the pneumonia vaccine?

The researchers also studied whether the pneumonia vaccine had any impact on the risk of stroke, but they found it had no effect.

“These results provide yet another reason for people to get their yearly flu shot, especially if they are at an increased risk of stroke. To be able to reduce your risk of stroke by taking such a simple action is very compelling.”

Francisco J. de Abajo, MD, MPH, PhD, University of Alcalá, Madrid, Spain

Study author Dr. Francisco J. de Abajo from the University of Alcalá in Madrid, Spain, said that the findings provide “yet another reason for people to get their yearly flu shot, especially if they are at an increased risk of stroke. To be able to reduce your risk of stroke by taking such a simple action is very compelling.”

As the study was observational, it does not prove that getting the flu shot reduces the risk of stroke but rather suggests a correlation. Other factors that were not accounted for may impact the risk of stroke.



Tags health flu Stroke vaccine Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Did Harry Styles accidentally put a Nazi symbol on his merchandise?

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" morning television show in New York City on May 19, 2022.
2

Supersonic asteroid 10 times faster than bullet to pass Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
3

Iran sentences two gay rights activists to death

LGBTQ flag
4

How did a proud Sephardi Jew build a global financial empire?

BANKER JACOB SAFRA and his wife, Esther, built a large family that was a pillar of Beirut’s Jewish community.
5

Your blood type could increase your risk for a stroke before age 60

Blood vessels
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by