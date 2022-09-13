Prime Minister Yair Lapid has brought a respite, at least for now, to the long-standing dispute with hospital residents who demand that their shifts be shortened. But the Israel Medical Association which represents mostly veteran physicians opposes the agreement.

Lapid told the Finance Ministry to transfer NIS 66 million to those hospitals, not only those in the periphery, that are willing to shorten shifts from an exhausting 26 hours to 18.

Economy Minister Orna Barbivai had been saying on behalf of the government that the matter could be resolved only by the next Knesset following elections in November, but, as a member of Lapid’s Yesh Atid party, she went along with him, and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz (Meretz) agreed.

“Prime Minister Lapid and Minister of Economy Barbivai have issued a death sentence to public medicine in the periphery. Instead of strengthening the hospital residents, they strengthen the strong and deal a fatal blow to the already weak.” Prof. Zion Hagay, the chairman of the Israel Medical Association

Following repeated threats by many hundreds of hospital residents around the country to resign, the government had offered a plan to gradually shorten shifts as a pilot program in 10 hospitals in the country’s geographic and socioeconomic periphery.

Clalit Health Services, the largest health fund that owns and operates its own chain of public hospitals, was opposed, saying that they lacked the young doctors to work the shifts.

But after Lapid finally ordered the allocation of the money, Mirsham – which represents the young medical school graduates working in hospitals – agreed to the deal, and Barbivai said that any Israeli public hospital and not only in the periphery that was willing to go along would receive extra funds to implement it.

However, Prof. Zion Hagay, the chairman of the Israel Medical Association, reacted negatively on Tuesday. “Prime Minister Lapid and Minister of Economy Barbivai have issued a death sentence to public medicine in the periphery. Instead of strengthening the hospital residents, they strengthen the strong and deal a fatal blow to the already weak.”

The handful of departments in the center of the country that will be able to afford to shorten shifts before September 2023 and without a dedicated government budget, he argued, “will only widen the gaps and cause the young doctors not to reach the periphery."

Today, Hagay continued, hospitals in the periphery are already experiencing great difficulty in recruiting new doctors, and this difficulty will only get worse following the “voluntary model” proposed by Lapid and Barbivai. Against the background of the existing shortage of doctors and without giving priority to the periphery, the voluntary permit that will serve the same handful of departments in the hospitals in the center is a bad and irresponsible outline, which is entirely mixed with short-term political reasons,” the IMA chairman declared.