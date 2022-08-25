The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Paxlovid reduces risk of COVID-19 death by 81%, Clalit study shows

So far, over 30,000 COVID-19 patients in Israel have been treated with the anti-viral Paxlovid drug.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: AUGUST 25, 2022 12:53
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment pill Paxlovid is seen in boxes, at Misericordia hospital in Grosseto, Italy, February 8, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/ JENNIFER LORENZINI)
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment pill Paxlovid is seen in boxes, at Misericordia hospital in Grosseto, Italy, February 8, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ JENNIFER LORENZINI)

A study by Clalit Health Services on the success of treating at-risk COVID-19 patients with the anti-viral drug Paxlovid has shown an impressive 81% reduction in the risk of death from complications of the virus and a 73% decrease in hospitalizations among those aged 65 and older, compared to a control group who did not want to take the medication. 

Generically known as nirmatrelvir/ritonavir, the oral protease inhibitor was granted emergency use authorization by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December 2021.

It was authorized for treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in people aged 12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kilograms with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 testing, and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death. It should be taken within five days of the onset of symptoms.

"Our study demonstrated that Nirmatrelvir therapy was associated with a 67% reduction in Covid-19 hospitalizations and an 81% reduction in Covid-19 mortality in patients 65 years and above, during the Omicron surge."

Dr. Ronen Arbel

Published in the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine under the title “Nirmatrelvir Use and Severe Covid-19 Outcomes during the Omicron Surge,” the latest study is one of the most comprehensive ones published so far regarding the efficacy of Paxlovid. The Clalit team, who looked at at-risk COVID patients aged 40+, analyzed the data on the prevention of death and hospitalization using advanced statistical data.

The observational study, which did not receive financial support from any company or other outside vested interest, was carried out on the basis of Clalit’s computerized databases. So far, over 30,000 Coronavirus patients in Israel have been treated with the drug.

Pfizer Paxlovid antiviral treatment pill arrives in Israel. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Pfizer Paxlovid antiviral treatment pill arrives in Israel. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

The follow-up was carried out during the Omicron wave between January 9 and March 10 of this year. During that period, some 3,902 Israeli coronavirus patients were treated with the drug, which is 3.6% of the target population for antiviral treatment.

A total of 109,254 patients met the eligibility criteria, of whom 3,902 (4%) received Paxlovid during the study period. Among patients 65 years of age or older, the rate of hospitalization due to COVID-19 was 14.7 cases per 100,000 person-days among treated patients, compared with 58.9 cases per 100,000 person-days among untreated ones.

“The results of the study show unequivocally that treatment with Paxlovid significantly reduces the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19."

Dr. Doron Netzer

The researchers compared the hospitalization and mortality rates among those with Omicron who took the medicine and those who did not take the medicine.

Commenting on the results of the study, Dr. Ronen Arbel, Health Outcomes Researcher at Clalit Health Services and Sapir College said: "Our study demonstrated that Nirmatrelvir therapy was associated with a 67% reduction in Covid-19 hospitalizations and an 81% reduction in Covid-19 mortality in patients 65 years and above, during the Omicron surge."

“We are the country’s leader in the provision of giving Paxlovid to relevant patients,” according to Dr. Doron Netzer, head of Clalit’s medicine department. “It was given to patients all over the country, with medical teams monitoring the patients who took the pills.

“The results of the study show unequivocally that treatment with Paxlovid significantly reduces the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19,” he said, “and that the decision of the Health Ministry to allow the treatment saved many lives.”



Tags medicine scientific study Clalit Virus Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Texas school district orders removal of Anne Frank’s diary from shelves

anne frank
2

Asteroid 2.3 times the size of dinosaur heading for Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen orbiting around Earth in this artistic rendering.
3

Ivermectin among drugs that failed avoiding hospitalization for COVID-19 patients - study

FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist holds the anti-parasite drug ivermectin for sale to the public with a medical prescription as Bolivia's Ministry of Health said it can be used under proper medical protocol. Santa Cruz, Bolivia May 19, 2020.
4

Climate change caused massive waves of evolution in reptiles - study

Crocodylus acutus, Mexico
5

Chemicals found in pots and pans linked to liver cancer - study

Dividing cancer cell
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by