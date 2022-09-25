The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Here's what you need to know about mosquito bites

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 25, 2022 11:28
Worker Solomon Conteh dissects a mosquito at Sanaria Inc. facility in Rockville, Maryland, October 26, 2007. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Worker Solomon Conteh dissects a mosquito at Sanaria Inc. facility in Rockville, Maryland, October 26, 2007.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Mosquito bites frequently cause discomfort after inflicted. These itchy bumps are formed after a mosquito punctures the skin with its mouth and feeds on the blood of the "host," often creating swelling at the point of puncture. Though there are remedies to avoid attracting this insect, they aren't always a fail-safe. So to protect you from these annoying pests, here is everything you need to know about mosquito bites.

Mosquito bites are the result of a female mosquito's need to feed on blood in order to produce eggs. As far as she's concerned, both humans and animals are fair game. According to the US Center for Disease Control (CDC), the reaction to mosquito bites comes as a result of the biting mosquito's saliva. While some have very mild reactions, people of all ages and ethnicities can have a range of mild to severe reactions.

Some strong side effects include but are not limited to a large area of swelling, soreness, and redness around the area of the bite.

Mosquito bites often include similar symptoms, regardless of how intense a reaction may be. These symptoms include (but are not limited to) puffy, reddish bumps appearing just minutes after the bite, hard, itchy, reddish-brown bumps, or multiple bumps appearing within a day of being bitten.

Others may include small blisters instead of a hard bump and even bruise-like dark spots.

Though most severe reactions tend to happen in children, adults who have been bitten by a species they haven't been exposed to yet, or adults with autoimmune diseases may also feel the impact of their bites.

Close-up of a mosquito. (credit: PIXABAY) Close-up of a mosquito. (credit: PIXABAY)

In more extreme cases, reactions can include hives, swollen lymph nodes, and a low-grade fever in addition to an extended area of swollen redness.

What is the best way to treat a mosquito bite, and how can we avoid them?

There are many remedies, both home and pharmacy-based, that can prevent mosquito bites and some that can be used for treatment afterward. Over-the-counter anti-itch or antihistamine cream can help relieve itching, as well as ice packs and soap and water to wash the wound.

The CDC also recommends a light mixture of baking soda and water to create a paste to place on the wound. This should remain for 10 minutes before washing off.

Bug sprays are available at nearly any convenience store or pharmacy, so consult your best options and decide what will be the best fit for you.

The best thing you can do in case of a mosquito bite is to not itch it, as that can lead to infection.

Are there risks that mosquitos pose?

There are many mosquito-borne diseases to be aware of. West Nile, dengue fever, and malaria are mosquito-borne diseases that can be very serious, especially if not treated.

Additionally, if a mosquito has bitten an animal with a virus or infection, it can carry that disease and spread to those they bite.

Though not everyone who is bitten has an intense reaction, consult with a doctor if you feel concerned about your reaction. These tiny insects may be small, but they are capable of causing some major problems if not approached with care.



Tags healthy living summer health insects Health Ministry Mosquitoes
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin announces partial mobilization, NATO deems it 'reckless'

People gather at a tram stop in front of a board displaying a portrait of Russian service member Sergei Tserkovniy in Saint Petersburg, Russia September 21, 2022. A slogan on the board reads: "Glory to heroes of Russia!"
2

Raisi cancels CNN interview after Christiane Amanpour refuses to wear hijab

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 15, 2022.
3

From Texas to Israel: Red heifers needed for Temple arrive

An Israeli rabbi uses a magnifying glass to examine a cow named Zippora, trying to determine whether the animal is a "red heifer",
4

Israeli archeologists discover 'once-in-a-lifetime find' of ancient pottery under beach

The vessels from 3,300 years ago discovered at Palmachim Beach.
5

Egyptian mummy cheese? Researchers find 2,600-year-old cheese at necropolis

Montgomery's cheddar cheese
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by