The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Everything you need to know to preserve your vision at age 50

Many people don't pay enough attention to the health of their eyes. From age 50, vision begins to deteriorate in most people, and it's crucial to rule out retinal degeneration.

By DR. SHIRI SHULMAN/WALLA!
Published: SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 10:35

Updated: SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 10:36
Eye (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Eye
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

It's no secret that from age 50, most people experience changes in vision, including blurriness and flickering matter. 

This deterioration doesn't stop at age 50; as people age, there's a chance of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), cataracts and glaucoma - all diseases that can cause blindness. 

Which treatments are available?

Doctors recommend that everyone 50 and over be examined by an ophthalmologist once every two years and once a year from age 65 and up. People in risk groups like smokers or those with hereditary eye problems should be tested at younger ages. One reason for testing is to detect AMD, the main cause of blindness among the elderly in Israel.

What is AMD?

AMD is a neurological disease characterized by vision distortions and is the main cause of blindness among the elderly population in Israel and in all Western countries. 

At age 75, signs of the disease can be identified in a third of people in this age group. The disease manifests itself in the weakness of the retina, which is the nerve layer in the back of the eyeball which receives light, which in turn transmits information to the brain and produces images. The retina is also metabolically active, consuming a lot of energy and producing waste products.

An illustrative picture of a person's eye. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)An illustrative picture of a person's eye. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

In the initial stage of the disease called the "dry stage," there are deposits of small crystals of waste materials called drusen under the center of the retina. 

In a normal person, this layer is supposed to clean the waste materials that sink there, but with age and due to other factors, this layer weakens. Another reason for the layer to weaken is genetic predisposition in which one of the enzymes with a certain deficiency or damage from smoking leads to a load of waste that the body needs to clean. 

Hereditary background is also a significant risk factor. For example, AMD occurs approximately 2-4 times higher in first degree relatives of patients.

In the initial stage no damage occurs, there's no pain, and there's no visual disturbance, but as the disease progresses two things happen. 

The cells of the retina begin to degenerate and small dead spots are formed in the vision, and in the layer below the retina abnormal blood vessels can grow into the retina; these vessels can also bleed and excrete fluids. 

This stage is called the "wet stage," and because the retina should be a transparent and thin layer, the accumulation of fluids or blood greatly interferes with vision.

What can be done about AMD and how is it treated?

Today, there's still no drug treatment, but as soon as the dry stage is diagnosed you can take a combination of vitamins to reduce the risk of moving to the next stage. 

Statistics show that within five years, 30% of the people with dry macular degeneration will progress to the wet stage. It's necessary to be constantly monitored even if the disease is discovered at an early stage and to maintain a healthy lifestyle, along with normal blood pressure, exercising and avoiding smoking.

What's the treatment for people who have reached the wet stage?

Although the disease doesn't lead to 100% blindness, since it only affects the center of the retina and one can see peripherally, it's a disease of both eyes so the disease can significantly affect vision.

In the past, laser treatment was common, but it also caused damage because aside from the damaged retina, the treatment also damaged the normal retina. Recently, doctors have seen that drugs injected directly into the eye cavity can slow down deterioration because they prevent the growth of abnormal blood vessels and cause fluid and blood to be absorbed. The injections are targeted and preserve and improve vision over the years.

This is an injection of antibodies to the protein VEGF, a growth factor responsible for the development of new blood vessels formed in the eye during the degeneration process. 

The protein is found in the body naturally but its amount increases in certain situations in which there is a lack of oxygen or inflammation and is part of the pathology of many vascular diseases, including cancer. Injections block the action of this substance and prevent the development of the new blood vessels.

There are several such injections performed by ophthalmologists today, usually those specializing in the retina. One of the injections is targeted at the disease and relevant to the 20% of second-line patients suffering from the wet phase.

The treatment dries the retina better and there's even an interval between the periods of time required for each injection compared to other injections, which allows patients a much higher quality of life.

The author is the director of Assuta HaShalom Eye Institute and the head of ophthalmology in the Assuta network of medical centers.



Tags health aging Eyes Eye Diseases Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Florida governor says storm surge from Hurricane Ian has likely peaked

Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida's west coast after passing Cuba in a composite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES-East weather satellite September 27, 2022.
2

Lev Tahor cult members arrested in massive raid on Mexico's border

Members of a Jewish community stand on a street in the village of San Juan La Laguna August 24, 2014
3

Blinken: US will not be able to stop Israel if Hezbollah attacks over gas

AN ISRAELI Air Force F-35 takes off on a training mission in southern Israel.
4

From Texas to Israel: Red heifers needed for Temple arrive

An Israeli rabbi uses a magnifying glass to examine a cow named Zippora, trying to determine whether the animal is a "red heifer",
5

Raisi cancels CNN interview after Christiane Amanpour refuses to wear hijab

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 15, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by