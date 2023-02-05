The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Can being surrounded by violence lower your life expectancy? - study

This information is particularly poignant for those living in Israel, as the country is often marked with violent outbreaks.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 5, 2023 05:55
BUS WINDOWS were shattered in a stone-throwing attack this week outside Jerusalem’s Old City. The synthesis of Muslim religious fervor with anti-Israel and antisemitic violence is sadly nothing new. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
BUS WINDOWS were shattered in a stone-throwing attack this week outside Jerusalem’s Old City. The synthesis of Muslim religious fervor with anti-Israel and antisemitic violence is sadly nothing new.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

“To live in a violent country is to experience a double burden: Lives are both shorter and less predictable,” write the authors of the recently-published peer-reviewed study entitled A global assessment of the impact of violence on lifetime uncertainty.

“The magnitude of lifetime uncertainty attributed to violence in the form of armed conflicts and homicides highlights how it is a public health crisis in many parts of the world with tremendous implications [for] population health,” the authors concluded.

This information is particularly poignant for those living in Israel, as the country is often marked with violent outbreaks. Most recently, there have been a series of killings in Jenin, Jerusalem and the West Bank. There was also an exchange of rocket fire with Gaza, which the Israeli population has become quite accustomed to.

Defining uncertainty 

Uncertainty in the viability of one's own survival is a key factor in personal and, ultimately, public health according to researchers. They hypothesized that violence is a critical predictor of lifetime uncertainty (the phenomenon of not knowing how long you will survive at any given moment) and that global levels of lifetime uncertainty have declined over time but are widely varied between countries.

ISRAELI ARABS BLOCK a road as they protest against violence, organized crime and recent killings among their communities, in Tel Aviv, in 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90) ISRAELI ARABS BLOCK a road as they protest against violence, organized crime and recent killings among their communities, in Tel Aviv, in 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

"We estimate a gap of around 14 years in remaining life expectancy at age 10 between the least and most violent countries…In El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala and Colombia the gap in life expectancy with high income countries is predominantly explained by excess mortality due to homicides," the authors wrote.

What is violence?

“Global violence is a public health crisis, with tremendous implications for population health, and should not be taken lightly.”

Vanessa di Lego, study co-author

Nailing down the definition of violence was one of the researchers' biggest hurdles. They decided on using data from the Global Peace Index (GPI) and ranking the peacefulness of countries based on three metrics: Ongoing domestic and international conflict, societal safety and security, and militarization.

Study co-author Professor Ridhi Kashyap, from the Leverhulme Centre, explained, "Whilst men are the major direct victims of violence, women are more likely to experience non-fatal consequences in violent contexts. These indirect effects of violence should not be ignored as they fuel gender inequalities, and can trigger other forms of vulnerability and causes of death."

Study co-author Vanessa di Lego, from the Wittgenstein Centre for Demography and Global Human Capital, concluded, "It is striking how violence alone is a major driver of disparities in lifetime uncertainty. One thing is for certain, global violence is a public health crisis, with tremendous implications for population health, and should not be taken lightly."



Tags health violence safety society science Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli drone attack on Iranian weapons factory was phenomenal success - sources

An explosion is seen at an Iranian missile and drone test at the 17th Great Prophet drill in Iran.
2

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
3

Alien expert: They don't come in peace

UFO (illustrative).
4

Ukraine sinks five Russian boats carrying recon and sabotage teams

Russian warships leave a port during naval drills, which are staged by the Baltic Fleet forces of the Russian Navy, part of the military exercises Zapad-2021 opened by Russia and Belarus, in the Baltic Sea town of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad Region, Russia September 9, 2021
5

Parents leave baby behind at Israeli airport check-in

Illustrative image of a crying baby in a stroller.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by