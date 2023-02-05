Can being surrounded by violence lower your life expectancy? - study

“To live in a violent country is to experience a double burden: Lives are both shorter and less predictable,” write the authors of the recently-published peer-reviewed study entitled A global assessment of the impact of violence on lifetime uncertainty.

“The magnitude of lifetime uncertainty attributed to violence in the form of armed conflicts and homicides highlights how it is a public health crisis in many parts of the world with tremendous implications [for] population health,” the authors concluded.

This information is particularly poignant for those living in Israel, as the country is often marked with violent outbreaks. Most recently, there have been a series of killings in Jenin, Jerusalem and the West Bank. There was also an exchange of rocket fire with Gaza, which the Israeli population has become quite accustomed to.

Defining uncertainty

Uncertainty in the viability of one's own survival is a key factor in personal and, ultimately, public health according to researchers. They hypothesized that violence is a critical predictor of lifetime uncertainty (the phenomenon of not knowing how long you will survive at any given moment) and that global levels of lifetime uncertainty have declined over time but are widely varied between countries.

ISRAELI ARABS BLOCK a road as they protest against violence, organized crime and recent killings among their communities, in Tel Aviv, in 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

"We estimate a gap of around 14 years in remaining life expectancy at age 10 between the least and most violent countries…In El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala and Colombia the gap in life expectancy with high income countries is predominantly explained by excess mortality due to homicides," the authors wrote.

What is violence?

Nailing down the definition of violence was one of the researchers' biggest hurdles. They decided on using data from the Global Peace Index (GPI) and ranking the peacefulness of countries based on three metrics: Ongoing domestic and international conflict, societal safety and security, and militarization.

Study co-author Professor Ridhi Kashyap, from the Leverhulme Centre, explained, "Whilst men are the major direct victims of violence, women are more likely to experience non-fatal consequences in violent contexts. These indirect effects of violence should not be ignored as they fuel gender inequalities, and can trigger other forms of vulnerability and causes of death."

Study co-author Vanessa di Lego, from the Wittgenstein Centre for Demography and Global Human Capital, concluded, "It is striking how violence alone is a major driver of disparities in lifetime uncertainty. One thing is for certain, global violence is a public health crisis, with tremendous implications for population health, and should not be taken lightly."