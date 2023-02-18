The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
This rare earth metal can infiltrate your kidney cells - study

The earth metal, gandolinium, can cause nephrogenic systemic fibrosis - a painful, often fatal, disease that affects the skin and organs.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 18, 2023 04:47
In the United States, diabetes and high blood pressure are the leading cause of kidney failure, representing about 3 out of 4 new cases. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
In the United States, diabetes and high blood pressure are the leading cause of kidney failure, representing about 3 out of 4 new cases.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Nanoparticles of the toxic rare earth metal gandolinium can potentially infiltrate kidney cells, causing serious health complications, a team of researchers at the University of New Mexico found in a new study.

The peer-reviewed study, which was published in the journal Scientific Reports earlier this month, found that in some cases, gadolinium can cause nephrogenic systemic fibrosis - a painful, often fatal, disease that affects the skin and organs - as well as potentially lethal gadolinium encephalopathy or gadolinium exposure (SAGE)/gadolinium deposition disease.

Gandolinium can be found in a contrast agent often prescribed to patients before MRI scans. The study, however, also revealed that gadolinium atoms can reach out of contrast agents into kidneys and other tissues. A contrast agent is a substance used to increase the contrast of structures or fluids within the body.

Researcher's statements

Brent Wagner, an associate professor in the UNM Department of Internal Medicine, states that about half of MRI scans use contrast agents containing gadolinium. 

He also states that some patients have gotten the nephrogenic systemic fibrosis disease after a single dose, while others only got it after eight years of exposure.

Kidney transplant operation at Rambam Hospital in Haifa (credit: PIOTR FLITR)Kidney transplant operation at Rambam Hospital in Haifa (credit: PIOTR FLITR)

The study presented an additional concern that gadolinium can make its way through the environment, as it was discovered that the MRI contrast agent is expelled through urine. It is also able to release white blood cells called fibrocytes.



