Man diagnosed with monkeypox, months after last case in Israel

A man in his 50s has been diagnosed with monkeypox after several months had passed with no case reported in Israel. The Health Ministry said he is in good condition.

Although the man was previously vaccinated against monkeypox, it is recommended that people at high risk get vaccinated twice against the virus because the shot is more effective if two doses of the vaccine are given.

However, sometimes even vaccinated people may become infected if the viral load of those who come into contact with them is high.

Who is at risk?

Most people are not at risk of for the infection, but those who are at high risk are men who have sex with men, particularly those who are traveling to outbreak areas, have multiple sexual partners or attend large parties or sex at specific venues.

The signs of the disease in vaccinated people are milder than in those who have not received the shot. Therefore, it is important to get vaccinated, especially for the summer months and before traveling abroad.

A section of skin tissue, harvested from a lesion on the skin of a monkey, that had been infected with monkeypox virus (credit: CDC HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

The epidemiological investigation shows that there are no other people who were in contact with the man and who were exposed to the virus.

The Health Ministry urges those who return from abroad and develop a fever and a blistering rash to contact their personal physician.