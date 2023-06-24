The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

You inhale the same amount of plastic as a credit card every week. Where does it go?

We already know the damage of plastic particles entering our bodies, but what happens when it comes to such large quantities?

By WALLA! HEALTH
Published: JUNE 24, 2023 03:21
Credit cards in transaction (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/WALLA!)
Credit cards in transaction
(photo credit: SCREENSHOT/WALLA!)

We already know that we inhale many microplastic particles into the body, but how many are they? According to new research, it's too many. Researchers have found that people inhale the equivalent of a credit card's worth of microplastics every week.

An Australian research team says these dangerous particles accumulate in the nose and back of the throat, areas considered "hot spots" that can increase the risk of various diseases.

"Millions of tons of these microplastic particles have been found in water, air and soil. The global production of microplastics is increasing, and the density of microplastics in the air is increasing significantly," says Muhammad S. Islam, the author of the study, from the University of Technology Sydney. "For the first time, in 2022, studies have found microplastics deep in the human respiratory tract, which raises the fear of health hazards in the respiratory tract."

Where is a microplastic?

Microplastics consist of broken-down plastic waste, synthetic fibers and tiny beads often found in personal hygiene products. Although they are known to harm the lives of sea creatures who mistake them for food, humans can also consume them through seafood, tap water or other items. This environmental waste - created from the breakdown of plastic products - usually contains toxic pollutants and chemicals.

The study, published in Physics of Fluids, is the first to show that microplastics linger in the human respiratory tract. Humans may inhale about 16.2 microplastic particles every hour, equal to the total mass of a credit card after a week.

The researchers believe that their study highlights the serious concerns of exposure and inhalation of microplastics, especially in areas with high levels of plastic pollution or industrial activity. They hope their findings will help develop targeted drug delivery devices and improve health risk assessments.

In the future, the researchers aim to examine the transport of microplastics on a larger scale in a human lung model while incorporating environmental parameters such as humidity and temperature.



Tags healthy living health environment plastic
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
2

Four dead in West Bank shooting attack, Hamas claims responsibility
3

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
4

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
5

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by