The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

A natural molecule in toothpastes and mouthwash could help prevent plaque and cavities

The molecule 3,3'-Diindolylmethane (DIM) developed in Beersheba and in Singapore, reduced Streptococcus mutans biofilm by 90%.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: JUNE 29, 2023 16:44
Cariogenic Streptococcus mutans biofilm. (photo credit: PROF. ARIEL KUSHMARO)
Cariogenic Streptococcus mutans biofilm.
(photo credit: PROF. ARIEL KUSHMARO)

Most of the world’s population – both children and adults – suffers from plaque and dental cavities or will develop them at some point in their lives. Toothpastes, mouthwashes and regular checkups can help prevent them, but more could be done to prevent caries, gum disease or tooth loss. 

Scientists at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) in Beersheba and their colleagues at Sichuan University and the National University of Singapore have discovered that 3,3'-Diindolylmethane (DIM), a naturally occurring molecule – also known as bisindole – reduces the biofilms that produce plaque and cavities by 90%. The molecule is also found to have anti-carcinogenic properties. 

Their findings were published earlier this month in the journal Antibiotics under the title “3,3′-Diindolylmethane (DIM): A Potential Therapeutic Agent against Cariogenic Streptococcus mutans Biofilm.”

Plaque is a complex, three-dimensional structure that develops on the surface of teeth via the attachment of primary microbial colonizers. Many oral infections are caused by an imbalance occurring in the microorganisms naturally found in oral biofilms and are considered major public health concerns.

One of the primary factors in dental cavities

Your mouth is a great reservoir for bacteria such as S. mutans – believed to be one of the primary factors in dental cavities. It grows in the moist and sugary atmosphere of your mouth after food in a biofilm that coats your teeth. Biofilm generates plaque, attacks enamel and causes cavities.

Dr. Karina Golberg. (credit: DANI MACHLIS/BGU) Dr. Karina Golberg. (credit: DANI MACHLIS/BGU)

Currently, several techniques have been developed against each stage of biofilm formation, including tooth coatings that prevent bacterial attachment and the production of extracellular polymeric substances, in addition to mechanical elimination and/or chemical controls. The most common strategy to treat cariogenic biofilms is based on non-specific mechanical brushing and flossing together with the use of toothpastes and mouthwashes containing antiseptic compounds such as chlorhexidine, fluorides, essential oils and cetylpyridinium chloride, they wrote. 

The scientists found that the DIM disrupted that biofilm by 90% preventing the bacteria from spreading. “The molecule, which was found to have low toxicity, could be added to toothpastes and mouthwashes to greatly improve dental hygiene," said lead author Prof. Ariel Kushmaro of the Goldstein-Goren Department of Biotechnology Engineering. He is also a member of the Ilse Katz Institute for Nanoscale Science and Technology and the Goldman Sonnenfeldt School of Sustainability and Climate Change. 

The study was conducted with Kushmaro’s student Yifat Baruch and Dr. Karina Golberg, as well as Prof. Robert Marks of the same department and Qun Sun of Sichuan University, and Karina Yew-Hoong Gin of the National University of Singapore.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Family of Titan victim outraged by submarine-themed ball at his college

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph.
3

Saudi farm brings Arizona water controversy to boiling point

TOURISTS ARE seen on a beach in the Aqaba Gulf in front of the island of Tiran. Could its transfer from Saudi Arabia to Egypt help trigger a deal between Saudi and Israel?
4

What did the final moments of the Titan sub crew look like?

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph
5

Roseanne Barr: 'Nobody died in the Holocaust, 6 million Jews should die'

Roseanne Barr (MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by