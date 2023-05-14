The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Four mistakes you are making that are ruining your teeth

A dentist claims that almost all of us tend to make four mistakes in our dental care, from mouthwash to root canals. Here's what you need to know.

By WALLA! HEALTH
Published: MAY 14, 2023 21:58
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Dr. Gerry Curatola, a dentist from New York who founded the "Rejuvenation Dentistry" clinic in Manhattan, opposes some of the routine methods of caring for our teeth, from brushing with charcoal toothpaste to root canals.

Here are some things we might want to start avoiding.

Mouthwash

Put the Listerine aside, the expert claims, bashing it as "another man-made creation of the consumer products industry," he told The Daily Mail.

Despite the guidance of the American Dental Association that claims certain mouthwashes can prevent the formation of bacteria, plaque, tooth decay and gingivitis, Curatola insists they only cause harm. According to him, some mouthwashes contain preservatives that can destroy the oral microbiome. 

"I'm always amazed that dentists are giving people little bottles of mouthwash on their cleaning visit that's loaded with alcohol, artificial dyes and colors like that fluorescent blue color, made from coal tar, which is a known carcinogen," Curatola said, according to The New York Post.

Teeth care (illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE)Teeth care (illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE)

And indeed, mouthwash can be harmful if overused because it can stain the teeth, harm the microbiome and could possibly even raise one's risk of developing cancer, Healthline noted.

Root canal

Curatola refuses to take part in root canals, saying "It's the only procedure we do where we keep human dead tissue inside you," according to The New York Post

The painful procedure carries risks, with some even saying it could pose risks of cancer, though Healthline reported that this isn't true and the biggest risk is an untreated canal.

Charcoal toothpaste

While charcoal toothpaste has risen in popularity with claims of fresh breath and white teeth, Curatola noted that can ruin tooth enamel and make your teeth overly sensitive, The New York Post reported.

Here, Curatola's worries were reaffirmed by a number of scientific studies, showing that charcoal has little to no positive impact compared to others.

Metal fillings

While these have a long history of use in dentistry, Curatola told The Daily Mail that it isn't safe because the metal in the filling isn't stable and can release mercury vapor.

There is some support for this, too, with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advising certain demographics from receiving metal fillings, such as pregnant women, children and those with impaired kidney function.



Tags health cancer science dentist Healthcare System
