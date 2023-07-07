The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

A doctor warns: This is what will happen to you if you walk barefoot by the pool

Foot Health Experts Recommend Avoiding Barefoot Pool Walking to Prevent Fungal Nail Infections, Which Can Cause Disturbing Symptoms and Prove Challenging to Eliminate

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JULY 7, 2023 23:17

Updated: JULY 7, 2023 23:19
Feet (illustrative) (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Feet (illustrative)
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Summer and the long-awaited vacation season have arrived, and many people enjoy spending their days swimming and lounging by the pool.

Walking barefoot around the pool may seem like the most fun and comfortable option, especially for children, but foot health experts strongly advise against it. The reason is simple: you could end up with a fungal nail infection that not only ruins your vacation but also persists for months afterward.

Swimming pools and other damp areas are breeding grounds for fungi that can cause infections in the feet and toenails. In a new recent research by foot care brand Excilor indicates that 25% of Brits suffer from nail fungus, yet only 11% are aware of the causes behind it. Astonishingly, 89% of individuals surveyed confessed to having no knowledge of what a fungal nail infection even entails.

Fungal infections can manifest as yellowing and thickening of the nails. They may also cause the nails to crack, break, or lift up.

Toe nail rejuvenation (credit: CARE G.B. PLUS LTD)Toe nail rejuvenation (credit: CARE G.B. PLUS LTD)

According to Excilor, toenail fungus can significantly impact your daily life, leading to discomfort, pain, and embarrassment when wearing open-toed shoes like flip-flops or sandals. In the Excilor study, 52% of participants identified pain as the most distressing aspect of toenail fungus, while 32% expressed feelings of shame.

Disturbingly, over half of the respondents (57%) admitted to ceasing the use of open-toed footwear due to the presence of fungus, and 56% reported refraining from swimming or exercising.

General practitioner and foot specialist Dr. Gil Jenkins explained, "Toenail fungal infections are notorious. They are difficult to eliminate without treatment and can cause pain, swelling, and itching. These painful symptoms often impede sufferers' daily lives and make it challenging for them to engage in regular activities. Not only does foot soreness prevent exercise, but it can also disrupt sleep."

Among the individuals surveyed by Excilor who suffered from fungal nail infections:

  • 36% experienced nail hardening and thickening.
  • 36% reported finger pain.
  • 36% had reddish skin around the nail.
  • 30% observed pus.
  • 23% dealt with nail separation.

Dr. Jenkins emphasized the importance of early treatment if you suspect a fungal infection. Touching your feet and subsequently touching other parts of your body can spread the fungus to other areas and potentially infect others. 

Pharmacist Noel Wicks has warned that untreated infections may lead to complications such as permanent nail loss, recurring outbreaks, and, in severe cases, systemic infection or bloodstream invasion. Additionally, he noted that fungal nail infections can persist for years if left untreated. Individuals with diabetes, of which there are five million in the UK, should be especially cautious, as nail infections can lead to serious health issues like foot ulcers.

Dr. Jenkins recommended purchasing an anti-fungal cream from a pharmacy to treat the fungus. If there is no improvement, seeking medical attention is advisable. Complete healing may take anywhere from three months to a year. 

Dr. Jenkins also shared prevention tips, including keeping nails clean, regularly trimming them, avoiding shoes that cause excessive sweating, and refraining from sharing towels, bedding, socks, or shoes with others.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

All IDF troops withdraw from Jenin as operation finishes

Israeli soldiers clash with Palestinian youth following Military operation in Jenin, in the West Bank city of Hebron, July 3, 2023
3

Mossad abducted terror leader inside Iran to thwart Cyprus attack

Iran's police forces stand on a street in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2023
4

British World War II planes discovered in Ukraine

Technical personnel prepare one of six British Tornado fighters October 11 before the planes took off from the Royal Air Force base in Brueggen
5

Terror in Tel Aviv: At least nine wounded in stabbing, ramming attack

Police and rescue forces at the scene of a car ramming terror attack in north Tel Aviv on June 4, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by