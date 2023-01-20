The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Mind & Spirit
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Apply lacquer gel on your nails? You could be damaging your DNA - study

California researchers found that the use of these UV-emitting devices for just one 20-minute session caused the death of 20% to 30% of cells.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: JANUARY 20, 2023 10:38
Researchers at University of California San Diego studied the UV light-emitting devices used to cure gel manicures, and found that the chronic use of these nail polish drying machines is damaging to human cells (photo credit: DAVID BAILLOT/UC SAN DIEGO, JACOBS SCHOOL OF ENGINEERING)
Researchers at University of California San Diego studied the UV light-emitting devices used to cure gel manicures, and found that the chronic use of these nail polish drying machines is damaging to human cells
(photo credit: DAVID BAILLOT/UC SAN DIEGO, JACOBS SCHOOL OF ENGINEERING)

The ultraviolet (UV) nail-polish drying devices used to “cure” gel manicures may pose more of a public health concern than previously thought. Researchers at the University of California at San Diego studied these UV-light emitting devices and found that their use leads to cell death and cancer-causing mutations in human cells. 

The devices are a common fixture in nail salons and generally use a particular spectrum of UV light (340-395nm) to solidify the chemicals used in gel manicures. While tanning beds use a different spectrum of UV light (280-400nm) that studies have conclusively proven to be carcinogenic, the spectrum used in nail dryers has not been well studied. 

“If you look at the way these devices are presented, they are marketed as safe, with nothing to be concerned about,” said bioengineering and molecular medicine Prof. Ludmil Alexandrov who was the corresponding author of the study just published in the prestigious journal Nature Communications. It was titled “DNA damage and somatic mutations in mammalian cells after irradiation with a nail polish dryer.

To the best of our knowledge, no one has actually studied these devices and how they affect human cells at the molecular and cellular levels until now.”

Health Ministry to look into use of UV lights

Asked to comment, the Health Ministry in Jerusalem said that “checking the safety of UV light for devices is not the responsibility of the ministry, but, in light of this study, we will look into the authorization of devices that require the use of these lights.” 

(credit: FREEPIK.COM) (credit: FREEPIK.COM)

One session with UV-emitting devices killed 20-3-% of cells

Using three different cell lines – adult human skin keratinocytes, human foreskin fibroblasts, and mouse embryonic fibroblasts – the California researchers found that the use of these UV-emitting devices for just one 20-minute session caused the death of 20% to 30% of the cells. while three consecutive 20-minute exposures caused between 65% and 70%of the exposed cells to die. 

Exposure to UV light also caused mitochondrial and DNA damage in the remaining cells and mutations with patterns that can be observed in skin cancer in humans. 

“We saw multiple things. First, we saw that DNA gets damaged,” said Alexandrov. “We also saw that some of the DNA damage does not get repaired over time, and it does lead to mutations after every exposure with a UV-nail polish dryer. Lastly, we saw that exposure may cause mitochondrial dysfunction, which may also result in additional mutations. We looked at patients with skin cancers, and we see the exact same patterns of mutations in these patients that were seen in the irradiated cells.”

The researchers caution that, while the results show the harmful effects of the repeated use of these devices on human cells, a long-term epidemiological study would be required before stating conclusively that using these machines leads to an increased risk of skin cancers. However, the results of the study were clear – the chronic use of these nail polish drying machines is damaging to human cells.

Dr. Maria Zhivagui, a postdoctoral scholar in the Alexandrov Lab and first author of the study, used to be a fan of gel manicures herself but has sworn off the technique after seeing the results

“When I was doing my doctorate, I started hearing about gel manicures, which last longer than normal polish. I was interested in trying out gel nail polish, particularly in the setting of working in an experimental lab where I frequently put gloves on and off to maintain a presentable appearance,” said Zhivagui, “so I started using gel manicures periodically for several years. Once I saw the effect of radiation emitted by the gel polish drying device on cell death and that it actually mutates cells even after just one 20-minute session, I was surprised. I found this to be very alarming and decided to stop using it.”

The idea to study these particular devices came to Alexandrov in a dentist’s office, of all places. As he waited to be seen, he read a magazine article about a young beauty-pageant contestant who was diagnosed with a rare form of skin cancer on her finger. 

“I thought that was odd, so we began looking into it, and I noticed a number of reports in medical journals saying that people who get gel manicures very frequently like pageant contestants and estheticians are reporting cases of very rare cancers in the fingers, that this may be something that causes this type of cancer,” Alexandrov recalled. “And what we saw was that there was zero molecular understanding of what these devices were doing to human cells.”

To conduct the study, Zhivagui exposed the three cell types to two different conditions – acute exposure and chronic exposure to the UV light device. Under acute exposure, Petri dishes containing one of the cell types were placed in one of these UV curing machines for a 20-minute session. They were then taken out for an hour to repair or return to their steady state, and then given one more 20-minute exposure. Under chronic exposure, the cells were placed under the machine for 20 minutes a day for three days. 

Cell death, damage and DNA mutations were seen under both conditions, with an elevation of reactive oxygen species molecules – known to cause DNA damage and mutations – and mitochondrial dysfunction in the cells. Genomic profiling revealed higher levels of somatic mutations in the irradiated cells, with patterns of mutations ubiquitously present in melanoma patients. 

The cosmetic procedure is riskier than previously believed

This data in human cells, coupled with a number of prior reports of cancers in people who get gel manicures very frequently, paint a picture of a purely cosmetic procedure that is riskier than previously believed. But is getting a gel manicure once a year really cause for concern, or should only those who get this done on a very regular basis be worried?

Further studies are needed to quantify any increased risk of cancer and at what frequency of use, but with plenty of alternatives to this cosmetic procedure, the risk may not be worth it to some consumers.

(credit: INGIMAGE) (credit: INGIMAGE)

“Our experimental results and the prior evidence strongly suggest that radiation emitted by UV-nail polish dryers may cause cancers of the hand and that UV-nail polish dryers, similar to tanning beds, may increase the risk of early-onset skin cancer,” they write. “Nevertheless, future large-scale epidemiological studies are warranted to accurately quantify the risk for skin cancer of the hand in people regularly using UV-nail polish dryers. It is likely that such studies will take at least a decade to complete and to subsequently inform the general public.”

Though other consumer products use UV light in the same spectrum – including the tool used to cure dental fillings and some hair removal treatments – the researchers note that the regularity of use, plus the entirely cosmetic nature of nail dryers, sets them apart



Tags health cancer Health Ministry dna radiation Beauty Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeologists believe they found the temple of Poseidon in Greece

Poseidon, god of the sea, earthquakes and horses.
2

Russia's Vladimir Putin afraid of coup, will retire in 2023 - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
3

Written records of biblical King David discovered by researchers

Detail of a portion of lines 12–16, reconstructed from the squeeze. The middle line (14) reads "Take Nabau against Israel."
4

Have high cholesterol? Here are simple and effective tips to lower it

A healthy Mediterranean meal
5

10 healthy habits of people who almost never get sick

The pandemic has influenced large segments of the population to exercise
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by