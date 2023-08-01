This is what could happen if you pull out your nose hair

Removing unnecessary hair is a personal and subjective matter. In the summer, as the clothes get shorter and people often wear swimsuits there's usually an increase in requests for waxing hair on the legs, groin, armpit, face and even inside the nose.

Certainly, a smooth appearance is more aesthetic, but medical experts claim that the hair growing inside the nose shouldn't be removed and reveal the possible gruesome consequences.

According to Dr. Don J. Beasley, an otolaryngologist from Boise, Idaho, stripping cavities of hair with wax or tweezers can put the nose in a dangerous situation.

Speaking with HuffPost, the expert explained that the nose is a very delicate area that contains many blood vessels and mucous membranes. Beasley said that nasal wax can be an unpleasant experience, as the delicate nasal passages can be sensitive to the pulling sensation which can cause pain, redness and irritation.

He also explained how the hair inside the nostrils actually has an important role, explaining that it functions as a filter for the air we breathe and traps dust and pollen that can cause nasal irritation.

A man's nose (credit: PXFUEL)

And, he emphasized that its removal, especially if done in an unhygienic manner, may increase the risk of infections and complications such as folliculitis, a common skin condition that occurs when hair follicles become inflamed.

Dr. Nicole Aaronson, an otolaryngologist from Delaware, revealed that she has had to drain nasal abscesses after patients had their nostrils plucked and suffered from ingrown hairs.

She explained that ingrown hairs occur after hair removal when the new hair growing from the follicle can't break through the skin.

In recent months, the facial shaving method dermaplaning, a technique that involves using a blade to "carve" the surface layers of the skin to get rid of all the dead skin cells that make the skin look uneven, became popular on YouTube and TikTok, when instructional videos for the method went viral.

Dr. Ross Perry from Cosmedics told FEMAIL that the videos give the illusion of perfection without flaws, and explained that thin hair on the face is completely normal and no one should feel pressured to shave the face just because someone else is doing it.

As with other TikTok trends, don't follow everything that's posted. Instead, only turn to professionals to do this procedure.

Perry explained that he doesn't recommend shaving your face at home. It can grow back worse and what would have been considered fine facial hair can grow back thicker. He added that face shaving may cause acne breakouts, skin irritations or infections.