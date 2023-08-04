The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Is banana peel the "magic" anti-aging secret you throw away?

Bananas are bought in almost every house, and after eating them, instead of throwing the peels in the trash, use them to prevent signs of aging.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: AUGUST 4, 2023 02:47
A banana is seen in this illustration photo January 31, 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE/ILLUSTRATION)
A banana is seen in this illustration photo January 31, 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE/ILLUSTRATION)

A woman in her 40s left users of TikTok shocked, after revealing that thanks to the peel of one product that we all throw away  - she manages to prevent the signs of aging that come with time.

The 42-year-old revealed to social media surfers how she manages to turn back the clock without injecting Botox, or hyaluronic acid, and without doing facial treatments. In a video that garnered 28,000 likes, she revealed her secret trick.

According to her, bananas are bought in almost every house, and after eating them, instead of throwing the peels in the trash, she chops them into small pieces and applies them on her face. After a few minutes, she washes her face and applies castor oil to the skin.

Banana peels anti-aging magic?

She presented the photos of before - where you can see the visible wrinkles and the signs of aging, and then a photo was taken two months later in which she followed an unusual skincare routine using banana peels.

In the "after" pictures, 42-year-old Kate looked much younger and she claims that this was the only task that helped her achieve glowing skin.

AGING OUT? (Illustrative) (credit: UNSPLASH) AGING OUT? (Illustrative) (credit: UNSPLASH)

On her TikTok account where she shares videos under the name @365gethappy, she wrote: "All this without any fillers, botox or surgery - not even a facial! No filter but of course, good lighting helps. No doubt."

Kate stated that she performed this action every night for four months.

Many surfers who admired the change in the appearance of the facial skin, responded to her: "You look amazing. Kudos to you for sharing." Shani responded: "Amazing. It can save a lot of money. I'll try and come back to write here about the result."



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Grain field
2

Fox spotted along walls of Temple Mount sparks talk of prophecy

Wild fox in the Judean foothills. May 23, 2023.
3

Antarctic pyramid-shaped structure under ice sheets sparks curiosity

ANTARCTICA – a raw, pristine, natural, protected and cherished environment.
4

UFOs once took control of Russian ICBMs, nearly caused WW3 - testimony

UFO (illustrative).
5

Sweden approves Torah burning in Stockholm outside Israeli embassy

Burning books.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by