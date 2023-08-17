The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
US woman dies from water poisoning after drinking too quickly

Hyponatremia, commonly known as water poisoning, occurs when excessive water consumption leads to a dangerous drop in the concentration of salts in the blood.

By WALLA!
Published: AUGUST 17, 2023 18:43
Ashley Summers was on vacation with her family at Freeman Lake in Indiana when the incident occurred. She had reportedly been on a boat for the weekend, enjoying her time on the water.

However, she began to feel dehydrated, experiencing symptoms like a headache and dizziness. To address her dehydration, she consumed a significant amount of water quickly.

According to her brother, Devon Miller, someone mentioned that Ashley had consumed around four bottles of water in just 20 minutes. Each bottle contained an average of 400-500ml of water, totaling close to two liters in that brief time frame. This rapid intake of water had dire consequences.

Hyponatremia, commonly known as water poisoning, occurs when excessive water consumption leads to a dangerous drop in the concentration of salts in the blood, primarily sodium. This disruption in the body's electrolyte balance can have severe consequences, especially when a large amount of water is consumed rapidly.

Hyponatremia can affect all of us

Though rare, hyponatremia can affect people of various ages and conditions. Babies who consume formulas excessively diluted with water, athletes who lose both water and salts through sweat but replace only the water, and individuals taking certain medications that increase salt loss through urine are all at risk. In extreme cases, the condition can impact brain cells, leading to brain cell edema, loss of consciousness, and even death.

The initial symptoms of water poisoning include headaches, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, frequent urination, decreased concentration, and changes in consciousness. This case underscores the importance of moderation in all aspects of life, including fluid intake. Just as with many substances, excessive consumption of water can lead to adverse health effects. In fact, it's estimated that around 6 liters of water would be required to harm an average 75 kg person fatally.

Ashley Summers' tragic story serves as a reminder that while staying hydrated is crucial, it's equally important to understand the delicate balance the body requires to function properly. This rare case of water poisoning calls for increased awareness about the potential risks of overhydration and the need for responsible fluid intake.



