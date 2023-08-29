The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Craving something sweet? Six spices that will reduce the desire for sugar

These are some of the most well-known and popular spices that are known to help decrease the desire for sugar - and they also have other effects on your body.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: AUGUST 29, 2023 00:23
Spices (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Spices
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Nutritionists have concluded that one of the main reasons for wanting to eat sugar is a lack of magnesium in the body. According to the Times of India, magnesium regulates the secretion of the neurotransmitter dopamine, as well as insulin and glucose levels.

However, sugar cravings are not limited to magnesium deficiency and are caused by many factors. Even people who suffer from kidney problems, are in menopause, or who are under stress can have a strong craving for sweets.

Really, who hasn't had a craving for sweets?

Experts claim that in order to curb the desire for sweets, you need to drink a lot of water and add foods rich in magnesium to your diet, such as pumpkin seeds, bananas, legumes, green leaves and whole grains.

There are also some well-known and popular spices that have properties to help control your sugar cravings. These spices are also anti-inflammatory.
Cinnamon (credit: MAARIV)Cinnamon (credit: MAARIV)

What spices can help you curb a sugar craving?

Green cardamom: eating green cardamom pods, which are rich in flavor, will help reduce the desire for sugar immediately, the experts believe.

Coriander seeds: Coriander seeds are known to improve insulin secretion and reduce free radical damage. They can be included in your diet on a regular basis or even snacked on after meals. This is of course, provided you are a coriander lover.

Cinnamon: Cinnamon improves insulin secretion and is known to have anti-inflammatory properties. It can be added to tea, coffee, cakes, cookies and stews.

Fennel seeds: Fennel is an aromatic plant with variable properties that helps reduce sugar cravings. It also has a refreshing and spicy taste and its seeds can upgrade the flavors of salads and stews, or you can just snack on them.

Clove: A spice rich in nutrients and known for its glycemic properties. The clove can be added to soups, teas, sauces and more.

Nutmeg: A popular spice known for its unique sweet taste that increases serotonin levels in the body, thereby improving mood and reducing sugar cravings.



