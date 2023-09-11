How to spot traumatic brain injury

Children and the elderly, as well as others, are at risk of developing a mild traumatic brain injury due to a head injury. The following are the symptoms you should be aware of.

Children may fall and get a blow to the head while playing, riding bikes, roughhousing, and in other situations. This puts them at risk of developing traumatic brain injuries, which in some cases can lead to disability or death.

The elderly are also particularly susceptible to traumatic brain injury due to the high risk of falling and suffering head injuries due to age-related imbalance.

In addition, blood-thinning medications often taken by adults increase the risk of brain bleeding when they fall on their heads. An illustrative image of a brain. (credit: INGIMAGE)

Common symptoms of brain injuries:

Severe headaches

Nausea

Vomiting

Confusion

Loss of consciousness

Dizziness

Visual, speech, or smell disturbances

Another symptom is vertigo - a false sensation of spinning or the environment moving continuously. This sensation may be accompanied by nausea, vomiting, sweating, or difficulty walking. The cause of this disturbance may be an injury to the inner ear, the vestibular nerve, or brain vestibular nuclei.

Later symptoms

After several hours or even days, additional symptoms may appear, such as concentration problems, sleep disturbances, irritability, sensitivity to light and noise, and more. Not all symptoms will always appear together, and sometimes they may only manifest themselves several hours after the injury.

According to the Brain Injury Foundation, if one or more symptoms occur, it is essential to go to the nearest triage room to be checked and ensure there is no brain fracture or bleeding. If the concern is dispelled after a neurological examination and a CT scan, the patient will be sent home for several days of rest.