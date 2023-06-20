The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
The dark side of medications: These drugs do more harm than good

New research warns against non-medical use of Adderall and Ritalin, suggesting adverse effects outweigh potential benefits.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JUNE 20, 2023 12:44

Updated: JUNE 20, 2023 12:46
Ritalin (photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)
Ritalin
(photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)

A groundbreaking study conducted by researchers from the University of Cambridge and the University of Melbourne, published in the journal Science Advances, sheds light on the effects of certain drugs on cognitive function. The study involved 40 healthy participants between the ages of 18 and 35, and its results challenge the notion that drugs like Adderall and Ritalin enhance cognitive abilities.

According to Peter Bosarts, a professor of neuroeconomics at the University of Cambridge and one of the study's authors, "Our results suggest that these drugs do not actually make the takers 'smarter.'" Despite the expected increase in motivation and effort due to the release of dopamine caused by these drugs, the study revealed that their usage leads to overthinking, resulting in unstable cognitive performance.

Medicine bottle (illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE)Medicine bottle (illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE)

It is common for individuals without an ADHD diagnosis to believe that prescription drugs like Ritalin can enhance their concentration. However, the study findings indicate that these drugs have the opposite effect on certain individuals.

The study employed four randomized trials, conducted one week apart, in which participants were administered one of three commonly used drugs: methylphenidate (Ritalin), modafinil (Paravigil), and dextroamphetamine (Adderall), as well as a placebo. During the trials, participants were evaluated using the "backpack task," a test that assesses the ability to optimize item allocation within a virtual backpack to maximize its capacity.

The results showed that participants who took the drugs experienced slight decreases in accuracy and efficiency during the test, along with increased time and effort spent on the tasks. For instance, individuals who consumed Ritalin took, on average, approximately 50% more time to complete the task compared to those who received the placebo.

Elizabeth Bowman, a researcher from the University of Melbourne, emphasized the need for further research on the effectiveness of these stimulants in neurotypical individuals. She stated, "Our research demonstrates that drugs intended to enhance cognitive performance in patients may actually result in healthy users exerting more effort, leading to lower-quality work over an extended period."

Implications for Non-ADHD individuals

The study's findings carry significant implications for individuals without ADHD who consider using drugs like Adderall and Ritalin to enhance their cognitive abilities. The research suggests that such usage may lead to unintended consequences, including decreased performance quality and prolonged effort expenditure.

(credit: INGIMAGE) (credit: INGIMAGE)

The need for further investigation

The results of this study highlight the necessity for additional research to determine the true efficacy of stimulant drugs in neurotypical individuals. Understanding the potential harms and limitations of these drugs is crucial for providing accurate information to those seeking cognitive enhancement.

In conclusion, the study conducted by researchers from the University of Cambridge and the University of Melbourne reveals that the use of Adderall and Ritalin drugs by individuals without communication and concentration problems may not yield the desired cognitive benefits. Instead, these drugs can lead to overthinking and decreased performance quality. Further research is needed to gain a comprehensive understanding of the effects of these stimulant drugs on neurotypical individuals.



