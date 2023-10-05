The Peres Center for Peace and Innovation marked the start of Global Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2023 by announcing on Sunday that they would soon award six individuals with the inaugural "GamAni Prize" – an award recognizing exceptional individuals making profound contributions to the fight against breast cancer in Israel.

The Gam Ani Prize is designed to honor women and men who have shown exemplary leadership in various facets of the fight against breast cancer, including medicine, research, awareness promotion, public health, welfare, policy advocacy, and more.

The prize is an initiative of the "GamAni - the Israeli Association for Women's Cancers" organization, which raises awareness about breast cancer, early detection, and the significance of physical activity in the journey of women battling and recovering from breast cancer.

The Gam Ani prize committee will be headed by Lihi Lapid, Olympic medallist Oren Smadja, and other prominent figures from the realms of law, education, and physical and mental health. LIHI LAPID appears at a Yesh Atid party election campaign event in Tel Aviv, in September. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

"Running Around the World"

The Gam Ani Organization will work to raise awareness this Breast Cancer Awareness Month by organizing running groups with participation from running enthusiasts, professional sports teams, Olympic athletes, workplace groups, law enforcement officers, military personnel, and diplomats worldwide as part of the "Running Around the World" campaign, which focuses on the impact of physical health as a weapon against breast cancer.

Gam Ani's "GamAni Running Club" initiative embodies a national community-driven effort that unites women engaged in the battle against breast cancer or other female cancers, fostering their physical and mental well-being with dedicated running groups led by highly qualified volunteer coaches and renowned fitness professionals in Israel.

Currently encompassing 50 groups, 100 coaches, and over 1,000 women from Nahariya to Eilat, this initiative earned the esteemed Ministry of Health's Outstanding Volunteers Shield in 2022.

Breast cancer in Israel

Breast cancer stands as the most prevalent form of cancer among women, with over 5,000 new cases reported annually in Israel alone.

While early detection is widely acknowledged to enhance the chances of recovery, the impact of exercise and physical activity remains less celebrated. It has been proven that physical activity can significantly alleviate treatment side effects, improve recovery prospects, and substantially diminish the risk of recurrence.