This is what happens if you don't clean your belly button

Do you diligently clean every part of your body, or do you simply use the water during your showers?

Well, according to an expert who triggered online discussions, maintaining a clean belly button requires some extra attention to prevent some unpleasant surprises.

The doctor showed that failure to clean the belly button regularly could result in the accumulation of “tons of waste” known as an umbolith.

What happens if you don't clean your belly button?

Dr. Sermed Mezher, a British doctor with a YouTube following of over 54,000 subscribers, creates content related to medicine and overall health.

In one such video, Mezher asked, “Have you ever intentionally cleaned your belly button? If not, this could be you. See, most of us simply do a cursory cleaning with the finger while we're in the shower, maybe take a bit of fluff out, but what's lying deep beneath is tons of debris.”

He went on to inform viewers that the accumulation of waste in the belly button called an umbolith can include “bits of clothing, hairs, just random pieces of skin get stuck in there there.” Advertisement

The doctor emphasized that “generally, they don’t really cause many problems, but if you leave them for awhile, they can actually start to smell pretty bad.” He further added that they could cause naval irritation or even infections.