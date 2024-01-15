Overcoming lactose sensitivity: Busting myths about milk allergy

Between 1%-2% of infants in Israel suffer from a milk allergy, which usually resolves itself by the age of five. This allergy is caused by an “error” in the immune system, which reacts against one of the proteins in milk, often specifically to cow’s milk.

However, myths and misconceptions surrounding milk consumption and its impact on allergies persist. Dr. Yossi Rosman, a specialist in internal medicine, allergies, asthma, and clinical immunology at Rambam Health Care Campus, debunks some of these myths and sheds light on what you really need to know.

1. Can a mother of a baby with milk allergy eat dairy or breastfeed her child?

“Even if it is diagnosed that the newborn is allergic to milk, it does not prevent the mother from breastfeeding him or consuming dairy products herself,” Rosman explained.

2. Can exposing your skin to milk or just smelling milk be dangerous?

“To this day, there have been no documented cases of any dangerous reaction to skin exposure to milk or the smell of milk. However, the smell may cause irritation for those allergic to milk, and skin exposure, such as kissing lips with milk residue, may cause localized redness,” Rosman said.

3. Can a milk allergy go away?

“A high percentage of milk allergy sufferers outgrow the allergy by the age of five. Therefore, it is important for allergic children to be closely monitored medically, so that it will be possible to try and identify when the allergy has subsided,” Rosman explained. Jugs of milk and yogurt. (credit: PIXABAY)

Regarding lactose sensitivity, people can consume lactose-free dairy products or take lactase pills, containing the missing enzyme, before consuming dairy products, to overcome their sensitivity.

Rosman emphasized that children with eczema or with family members having a history of atopy (the genetic tendency to develop allergies) are at increased risk for developing food allergies, including milk allergy. Furthermore, studies suggest that early exposure to milk can reduce the prevalence of milk allergy in infants at increased risk. Advertisement

However, consistent and regular exposure to milk products is crucial. From the moment the decision is made to expose the infant to a milk substitute or milk, exposure should continue consistently, in combination with breastfeeding, at least once a day.

In the case of any allergy symptoms following exposure to milk products, it is recommended to consult a general practitioner or allergy specialist. In severe cases, seek immediate medical attention at the nearest emergency medical facility.

Dr. Yossi Rosman is a specialist in internal medicine, allergy, asthma and clinical immunology at ARM, the multidisciplinary center for otolaryngology