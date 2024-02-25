Campaign at municipal election sites for organ donation registration

When you vote in the municipal elections on Tuesday, you can do another good deed – obtain an ADI card showing that you are willing to donate organs to save other lives upon your demise.

The National Center for Transplantation (Israel Transplant) is launching a nationwide campaign on that day to sign an ADI card by sending 200 representatives to major polling stations in the cities and towns and at accessible ones in hospitals.

The ADI card is named for Ehud Ben Dror who died while waiting or a kidney donation. In 2008, responding to a widening gap between need and availability of transplant organs, the Health Ministry adopted a program providing incentives to cadaveric organ donation.

One’s signature testifies to the willingness of the holder to donate his/her organs after death for saving the lives of patients waiting for a transplant. Individuals can also sign up for a card digitally online at this link.

Statements from the organization

Prof. Shlomo Mor-Yosef, the new chairman of Israel Transplant’s Steering Committee (who just replaced retiring Prof. Rafael Beyar), said: “I’m excited about the signing campaign. We all know how important it is to have an ADI card, which is significant for families when deciding on actual organ donation. I call on the public to sign the card en masse. This is a mutual guarantee for its own sake as those who get ADI cards also have priority in getting a donated organ if they need one.” ADI card (credit: HEALTH MINISTRY)

Israel Transplant director Dr. Tamar Ashkenazi commented that “from my past experience, I know that signing for a card on election days results in many joining the pool of signatories, and I hope that the feeling of unity in the nation and the sanctity of life alongside it will bring many at this time as well.”