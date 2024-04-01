This common chemical can be harmful for your health - study

In the modern world, we are exposed to many toxic substances in our surrounding environment. One group of these substances, called PFAS, was examined in a recently published study.

PFAS are synthetic chemicals that have been widely used since 1950, known for their durability and widespread presence in the environment. Despite concerns about their health effects, especially at high exposure levels, the impact of low-level exposure on the general population has remained unclear.

In a study recently published in the medical journal Expo Health, researchers delved into the relationship between PFAS exposure and cardiovascular-metabolic risk factors by analyzing data from two large cohort studies conducted in the Netherlands and Germany. Over 2,500 participants aged 30 to 89 were included in these studies. The research revealed significant insights into the health consequences of PFAS exposure.

What are their health effects?

Exposure Everywhere: PFAS exposure was common among study participants, as they were found in almost all participants, indicating the widespread presence of these chemicals in the environment.

Disturbances of metabolism and adverse changes in blood lipids: Links were observed between exposure to PFAS and negative metabolic disturbances characterized by elevated levels of blood lipids and various lipoproteins associated with increased risk of heart and blood vessel diseases.

Harmful effects found at low levels: Even low levels of PFAS were found to be associated with harmful changes in lipid metabolism, pointing to potential health risks at concentrations previously considered safe.

Age-dependent sensitivity: The effects of PFAS exposure on lipid profiles were more prominent in younger individuals, indicating age-dependent sensitivity to these chemical substances.

The research emphasizes the urgent need for stricter regulation of PFAS substances and coordinated steps to reduce their environmental presence, due to their persistent nature and harmful health effects. It highlights the ongoing concern for public health arising from PFAS exposure and underscores the importance of continued research efforts and regulatory measures to mitigate their impact on human health and the environment.

Try to avoid microwave popcorn (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Where can they be found?

Industrial areas : They are used in industrial processes such as metal industry and semiconductor manufacturing. Waste materials from these industries can lead to contamination of soil and nearby waters.

Firefighting foams : These substances are widely used in firefighting foams and can contaminate soil and water.

Consumer products : They are used in a wide variety of products such as non-stick cookware (Teflon), water-resistant clothing, food packaging (such as microwave popcorn bags and fast food packaging), and stain-resistant carpets and furniture.

Landfills : Consumer products containing PFAS are mostly disposed of in landfills. Over time, they can leach from these landfills and contaminate the soil and nearby groundwater.

Drinking water : Contamination of drinking water sources, such as groundwater and surface water, is a significant concern. PFAS can migrate from contaminated soil and groundwater into drinking water supplies, especially near industrial sites or areas with heavy use of firefighting foams (such as airports or military bases).

Food: PFAS can accumulate in food through various pathways, including contaminated water used in agriculture, food packaging materials, and contamination during food processing. Seafood, especially fish and shellfish, can be a significant source of PFAS exposure in certain areas.

How can you reduce your exposure to PFAS?

Avoid using non-stick pans and Teflon-coated cookware.

Limit the consumption of fast food (many of their wrappers and packaging are treated with PFAS to make them oil-resistant).

Avoid microwave popcorn (which comes in bags coated with PFAS).

Choose personal care and hygiene products that do not contain PFAS.

Dr. Dalit Draiman-Medina is a specialist in family medicine and integrative and functional medicine.