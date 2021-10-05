The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aspirin lowers risk of COVID: new findings support preliminary Israeli trial

The treatment reduced the risk of reaching mechanical ventilation by 44%. ICU admissions were lower by 43%, and an overall in-hospital mortality saw a 47% decrease.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 5, 2021 18:55
Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear as they work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021.
Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear as they work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Over-the-counter aspirin could protect the lung of COVID-19 patients and minimize the need for mechanical ventilation, say researchers at the George Washington University.
The team investigated over 400 COVID patients from hospitals across the United States who take aspirin unrelated to their COVID disease, and found that the treatment reduced the risk of reaching mechanical ventilation by 44%. ICU admissions were lower by 43%, and an overall in-hospital mortality saw a 47% decrease.
“As we learned about the connection between blood clots and COVID-19, we knew that aspirin – used to prevent stroke and heart attack – could be important for COVID-19 patients,” said Dr. Jonathan Chow of the study team. “Our research found an association between low dose aspirin and decreased severity of COVID-19 and death.”
Pills (illustrative) (credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)Pills (illustrative) (credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)
Low-dose aspirin is a common treatment for anyone suffering from blood clotting issues or in danger of stoke, such as most people who had a heart attack or a myocardial infarction. Although affecting the respiratory system, the coronavirus has been associated with small blood vessel clotting, causing tiny blockages in the blood system in the lungs and leading to ARDS - acute respiratory distress syndrome.
In March of 2021, Israeli researches reached similar results in a preliminary trial at the Barzilai Medical Center. In addition to its effect on blood clots, they found that aspirin carried immunological benefits and that the group taking aspirin was 29% less likely to become infected with the virus in the first place.
“Aspirin is low cost, easily accessible and millions are already using it to treat their health conditions,” said Chow. “Finding this association is a huge win for those looking to reduce risk from some of the most devastating effects of COVID-19.”


