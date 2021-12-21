The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus

Still unclear if vaccines need tweaking for Omicron - EU drug regulator

'There is no answer whether we will need to adapt vaccines,' European Medicines Agency's (EMA) executive director Emer Cook said on Tuesday.

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 21, 2021 15:32

Updated: DECEMBER 21, 2021 15:35
Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. (photo credit: NIH/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
(photo credit: NIH/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
The European Union's drug regulator is prepared for the possibility that COVID-19 vaccines may be tweaked to fight the new Omicron variant although there is no evidence yet that it will be necessary, the agency's chief said on Tuesday.
"There is no answer whether we will need to adapt vaccines," European Medicines Agency's (EMA) executive director Emer Cook said in a media briefing.
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration withSamson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>
She said the agency needs more data on vaccine efficacy, the variant's transmissibility and the severity of disease it causes.
The exterior of EMA, European Medicines Agency is seen in Amsterdam, Netherlands, December 18, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/FILE PHOTO)The exterior of EMA, European Medicines Agency is seen in Amsterdam, Netherlands, December 18, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/FILE PHOTO)
Cook said she did not think the world would still be in a pandemic a year ago when the agency gave the regulatory greenlight for the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, the first in the region.
The European Union has the capacity to make 300 million doses of vaccines per month as drugmakers have ramped up output to meet growing demand for its 450 million population, she said.


Tags European Union Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine pandemic Assuta Health Omicron
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel dropped the ball in KC-46 refuelers saga - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Two-state solution still is Israel's only option - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Andrea Samuels

Growing up with Christmas as a Jew in the UK - opinion

 By ANDREA SAMUELS
Micah Halpern

Every Jewish name tells a Jewish story - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Noa Zilberman

Everyone wants to be successful until they learn what it actually takes

 By NOA ZILBERMAN
Most Read
1

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
2

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
3

‘Obsessed’ Biden administration put settlements on par with Iran nukes

US PRESIDENT Joe Biden delivers remarks on Afghanistan during a speech at the White House in August.
4

One Israeli family causes mass Omicron outbreak - here’s how

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

COVID: Israel adds France, Spain, UAE to list of 'red' countries

A SIGN at Ben-Gurion Airport directs passengers to the COVID-19 testing area.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by