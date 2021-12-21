Israel's COVID team recommends fourth shot for elderly, medical workers

The Pandemic Response team ruled on Tuesday night that anyone over the age of 60 and medical workers could receive a fourth shot of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

In a statement, Bennett praised the committee for the move, which he said will “help us overcome the Omicron wave that is sweeping the world.”

He noted that Israel was the first in the world to provide a third shot and will lead in giving a fourth shot too.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention already provides a fourth shot to immunocompromised people. In October, the CDC updated its guidelines saying that moderately or severely immunocompromised people who receive three shots as their primary dose can receive a booster dose, too, for a total of four COVID-19 vaccine doses.

“Another vaccine for people over the age of 60 and for medical staff of all ages,” tweeted Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz. “This is our top priority for Omicron: Protecting the adults who are most vulnerable and keeping the medical staff safe.



“No need to wait,” he continued. “Go get vaccinated.”

Bennett’s office said that the fourth vaccine campaign will kick off immediately. Bennett called on the Home Front Command, senior health officials and all of the health funds to prepare for it.

Children receive their dose of Covid-19 vaccine, at a Clallit vaccine center in Jerusalem on December16, 2021. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)