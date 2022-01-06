Israel marks shift in COVID management with new testing rules

Starting from Friday, Israel's policies regarding coronavirus tests are set to change. Navigating the new requirements and understanding when and for whom different kinds of tests are needed might feel confusing and even annoying.

However, make no mistake: the rules represent a dramatic shift in how the country is managing the pandemic, asking each and every one of its citizens to show the highest level of responsibility, but also giving up on some of the core principles it has relied on so far, and especially on knowing how many COVID cases Israel really has.

A little background might be necessary to understand the authorities’ decision better.

First, as government and health officials have repeatedly stressed, the Omicron wave is completely different from the coronavirus we have known so far: If at the peak of previous waves the country had around 10 or 11,000 new daily cases, now we are at 16,000 which will become 50,000 by next week.

The situation has created unprecedented overcrowding at Israel’s testing stations.

Health care workers take test samples of Israelis in a drive through complex to check if they have been infected with the Coronavirus in Jerusalem, on December 21, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

So far the country relied on two types of tests.

PCRs – which are highly accurate but require to be processed by a laboratory – were mainly used for symptomatic individuals and individuals exposed to a verified case.

Less accurate antigen tests – also known as rapid because they do not need lab work and the results are offered within a few minutes – were mainly used for children and other unvaccinated individuals to grant them a temporary green pass.

In addition, at home antigen tests were employed for situations where a high number of Israelis needed to be tested in a short period of time – such as children ahead of returning to school after a break - and recommended for those who wished to check themselves for any other reasons.

Now, PCRs are reserved for people over 60 or presenting underlying conditions. Everyone else, if they are exposed to the virus or present symptoms and as long as they are vaccinated, can just use an at-home antigen test (or get one at a testing station, which is also the requirement for those who are not inoculated).

Who will check that such people do get tested if they present symptoms or are exposed?

The answer is obvious: Nobody will. Nor will anybody make sure that if they do take a test at home and it is positive, they also go and get the official one, register as infected and enter quarantine.

For a society that is definitely not known as inclined to self-discipline or for proneness to keep rules, this is a huge gamble. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Israelis have been constantly been defying regulations, from wearing masks to quarantine when returning from abroad.

Now, the authorities are counting on – or at least asking - citizens to test themselves, report if they are sick and enter quarantine to avoid infecting other people.

The thing is, the government and health officials know that this is likely not going to happen in many, if not the majority of cases.

However, and this is the second element to keep in mind, they did not have any choice.

As Ilana Gens, head of the Health Ministry’s Public Health Services headquarters, told the Knesset Law and Constitution Committee earlier this week, the country’s laboratories capacity to process PCRs stands at around 200,000 per day, and it cannot be expanded fast enough to fight Omicron.

With tens of thousands of people infected daily, hundreds of thousands more will need testing.

For at-risk groups, a fast diagnosis allows the health system to offer them the antiviral pills that can prevent them from developing serious symptoms, and therefore hospitalization and death. That is why the efforts – and PCRs – need to be reserved for them.

This also means that in the upcoming days the number of daily cases officially registered will become less and less accurate. In other words, official statistics will likely never show the 50,000 new virus carriers identified in a day that is currently predicted, and if they do it, will be because the real number is much higher.

The important parameter to follow will be the number of serious patients – which as of now remains limited but it is also increasing fast.

This will represent a dramatic shift in the wave the public perceive the pandemic. We know that serious morbidity is delayed compared to general morbidity. Therefore, it will take a longer time to assess the true price of the Omicron wave.

In the next few weeks, millions of Israelis will likely be infected – hopefully for the vast majority without any major consequences for their long-term health.

It is up to each of us to do as much as possible that these millions do not include those who are the most vulnerable, our elderly relatives, our children too young to get inoculated.