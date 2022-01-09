The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
COVID: Over 60% of Israelis support harsh restrictions on unvaccinated - poll

The poll found that support for imposing restrictions increased with respondents' age, education and family income level.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 9, 2022 09:37
A person holds a sign that reads "Freedom" as people attend a demonstration to protest against a bill that would transform France's current coronavirus disease (COVID-19) health pass into a ''vaccine pass'', in Paris, France, January 8, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER)
A person holds a sign that reads "Freedom" as people attend a demonstration to protest against a bill that would transform France's current coronavirus disease (COVID-19) health pass into a ''vaccine pass'', in Paris, France, January 8, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER)
Some 61% of Israelis support French President Emanuel Macron's policy of "making the lives of the unvaccinated miserable" and imposing harsh restrictions in access to activities and social life on the unvaccinated in Israel, a new poll found.
Some 39% oppose the policy, according to the poll, which was conducted by Panels Politics' Menachem Lazar and presented by 103FM's Golan Yochpaz and Anat Davidov on Sunday morning.  
According to the poll, support for imposing restrictions increased with the respondents' age, education and family income level. So, for example, 70% of respondents aged 60 plus support the restrictions, compared to 42% of young people up to the age of 29, 50% in the age group 44-30 and 62% in the age range 59-45.
About two-thirds of those with an academic education support the restrictions, compared to just 41% with high school education. In addition, 68% of those whose family income is above average support the restrictions, compared to 46 percent of those with lower than average incomes and 52 percent of those with average family incomes.
Health Ministry D-G Prof. Nachman Ash did not support the policy, saying in a conversation with 103FM that it would create antagonism and would not necessarily lead more people to seek the vaccine.
Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Nachman Ash speak at a press conference, January 2022 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI) Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Nachman Ash speak at a press conference, January 2022 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)


