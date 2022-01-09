How to best test yourself with a rapid antigen - explainer

Israelis who are vaccinated are no longer required to undergo PCR tests to check if they are infected with COVID-19 and instead all they need to do is undergo a take-home rapid antigen test.

What is the best way to take the test:

The Health Ministry's website describes an antigen test as a "rapid and adequate detection in order to allow access to facilities that must comply with the Green Pass restrictions for those who are unvaccinated and non-infected (for a period of 24 hours after testing)."

The rapid antigen test can be taken at home, as testing kits are sold in pharmacies. However, a test cannot be used to request a certificate that complies with Green Pass restrictions according to the Health Ministry, rather it is intended for people who need a quick indication if they are sick, either after being exposed to someone infected or because they are suffering from COVID-like symptoms.

The steps to take an antigen test are as follows:

Take the swab out of the packet and insert the end of the swab into your nose (some experts recommend first inserting the swab into your throat and then into your nose). Take the swab out of your nose and insert the same end into the solution. Squeeze the bottom of the plastic solution vial while turning the swab around inside. Pour a few drops of the solution onto the testing strip. Wait 15 minutes. One line means you are negative. Two lines - even if one is blurry - are considered a positive result.

The video with the steps of conducting an antigen test can be seen below:

The rapid coronavirus test process (Credit: Magen David Adom)

Rapid COVID testing centers officially opened in Israel back in August, operated by Magen David Adom, whose medics are performing tens of thousands of rapid tests every day. A rapid test provides results within 15 minutes at an accuracy level of between 85% and 95% , as opposed to a PCR test which is completely accurate.

However, rapid tests may fail to detect an Omicron case on the first day of infection, according to a New York Times report, stating that even if antigen test users have high levels of the virus, the most common at-home antigen tests, the Abbott BinaxNOW and Quidel QuickVue, may fail to detect some Omicron infections. However, the study that NYT cites has not officially yet been peer-reviewed.

A week before the study was conducted, the Food and Drug Administration made a statement regarding the antigen tests' efficiency where "early data suggests that antigen tests do detect the Omicron variant but may have reduced sensitivity."

Dr. Dudi Steiner, an immunologist who has developed rapid antigen tests in the past, stated that "the tests are convenient but they are not enough," amidst allegations of the antigen test's unreliability.

Health experts have stated that those who are exposed to the virus and choose to take antigen tests should at least take two over the course of two days, according to NYT, while also reporting that antigen test users who tested negative when swabbing inside their noses ended up having a positive result when they swabbed the back of their throats instead.

Rossella Tercatin and Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.