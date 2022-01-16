The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Bennett: Israel now entering the eye of the Omicron storm

Another round of Pfizer's antiviral pill coming to Israel • Over half a million Israelis received fourth booster shot

By SHIRA SILKOFF
Published: JANUARY 16, 2022 12:24
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the cabinet meeting, December 19, 2021. (photo credit: EMIL SALMAN/HAARETZ)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the cabinet meeting, December 19, 2021.
(photo credit: EMIL SALMAN/HAARETZ)
Over half a million Israelis have already been vaccinated with the fourth vaccine, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday morning at the start of the cabinet meeting, adding that another shipment of Pfizer’s antiviral pill will arrive in Israel by the end of the week, and millions of antigen tests are also due to arrive.
Regarding Omicron, Bennett said, Israel is now “entering the eye of the storm” and is facing “the most complex days” of the current outbreak, which saw almost 40,000 new cases recorded on Friday alone. 
“The Omicron variant has already reached almost every home, and many of us, including government ministers, have already tested positive,” he said, referencing the outbreak currently making its way through the halls of the Israeli government.
Bennett’s cabinet has not escaped the record-breaking wave of infections either, with multiple ministers and deputy ministers having been infected over the last week, including Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev, and Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman.
“We are ensuring that those in quarantine are not paying the financial price of their isolation and are looking out for those directly affected by the situation," Bennett concluded.  
Herzog hospital team members wearing safety gear as they work in the Coronavirus ward of the Herzog Medical Center in Jerusalem, January 13, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Herzog hospital team members wearing safety gear as they work in the Coronavirus ward of the Herzog Medical Center in Jerusalem, January 13, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
"I know that these are difficult times, we will overcome them together, exactly like we overcame the Delta variant, this will not last forever.”


