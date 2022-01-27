The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
COVID-19 test fits in a backpack, is accurate, non-invasive and costs $51 - study

The kit is not based on a PCR test, the most commonly used test for COVID-19. Rather, it is instead based on a LAMP test, a widely accepted alternative with similar sensitivity. 

By AARON REICH
Published: JANUARY 27, 2022 14:26
A $51 COVID-19 test with the accuracy of a PCR test, small enough to fit in a backpack.
A $51 COVID-19 test with the accuracy of a PCR test, small enough to fit in a backpack.
(photo credit: Queen Mary University)

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to plague the entire world, testing for COVID-19 is essential. However, the availability of tests is a large problem in many parts of the world, whether due to cost or availability of tests and personnel.

But a newly developed test may solve this problem: It's cheap, effective and fits into a single backpack.

Developed by scientists at Queen Mary University of London and described in a study published in the peer-reviewed academic journal PLOS ONE, this kit is an ideal option remote areas in lower socio-economic states, where trained personnel and properly-equipped labs are few and far between.

 

The LAMP test has several advantages over the PCR test. For one thing, it doesn't need temperature cycling, and as such can be done with less equipment. Further, it is also less invasive. Unlike the PCR tests, which require a nasal swab that can be extremely uncomfortable, the LAMP test only needs saliva.



So what's the problem with LAMP tests? If they're so effective, why aren't they more widely used?

While LAMP tests are commercially available in many places, they are very expensive. To illustrate, the on-site "fly-safe" LAMP tests at London's Heathrow airport cost £85, which is around $118. Then there is all the equipment to consider. In order to process the results, the LAMP test usually needs high-value tools that would be impractical for poorer, remote locations or simply at someone's own home. In fact, their cost is such a high barrier that it isn't really an option for home tests or for poorer and more remote locations.

But this new backpack-sized LAMP test is different. 

The test itself consists of, aside from the LAMP test itself (which, when sold to testing companies, can cost around $7 in bulk), two micropipettes that cost $20, cheap items like a thermos and a thermometer, and the most expensive part, a high-performance electronic centrifuge. Dubbed the CentriDrive, this centrifuge is made of recycled computer hard drives and in total costs $28.

The CentriDrive is the most important part, and while it seems cobbled together, it is something whose viability has been proven. Already, UK high schools have used it to demonstrate DNA separation. 

Further, it is also easy and cheap to make, requiring no specialized equipment for the construction beyond a soldering iron and a T6 screwdriver.

With all the factors taken into account, this testing kit will cost just $51.

Further, it is also very easy to use and can be done by minimally trained staff.

Testing would last 80 minutes for one sample or 90 minutes for six samples, and the consumables and reagents needed for each individual test would cost just $3.50 per sample.

“We are excited for the potential of this mobile lab to do Covid-19 tests and the possibility to democratize access to inexpensive testing technology. It is made possible by our philosophy of creating low-cost instruments whenever possible from advances in electronics, or existing instruments," co-author Prof. Stoyan Smoukov said in a statement.

But this backpack-sized kit has more potential beyond just testing for COVID-19. Rather, it can also change how we use electronics waste and find ways to make all tests, not just for coronavirus, more accessible.

“Reuse is a high-value option for energy and materials sustainability, and we are glad that rather than exporting electronics waste to developing countries, we can export ways to empower people and turn waste computer hard drives into a centrifuge,” Smoukov explained. 

“The COVID-19 test is a timely application, but we also believe with this CentriDrive kit people could perform a large array of routine blood and urine tests, providing a centrifuge away from central hospital facilities.”



