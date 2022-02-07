The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

What effect do lockdowns have on COVID-19 mortality?

Every country has responded with its own approach, though there is much debate over exactly which methods are or are not effective.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 7, 2022 03:03
A lone man wearing a protective face mask sits at an unusually quiet State Library on the first day of a lockdown as the state of Victoria looks to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Melbourne, Australia, July 16, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/SANDRA SANDERS/FILE PHOTO)
A lone man wearing a protective face mask sits at an unusually quiet State Library on the first day of a lockdown as the state of Victoria looks to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Melbourne, Australia, July 16, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/SANDRA SANDERS/FILE PHOTO)

Seemingly countless measures have been taken on and off since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in effort to prevent the virus from inflicting high rates of mortality on the global population. Every country has responded with its own approach, though there is much debate over exactly which methods are or are not effective.

One method that has regularly been met with large amounts of resistance is periodic lockdowns and restrictions on movement. Non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) may range from outright orders by a government for citizens to stay at home to the closing of schools and businesses to heavy restrictions on international travel. Perhaps if we had been certain from the beginning that lockdowns definitively reduce mortality we’d have been more willing to comply with them, but until now the topic has remained a highly charged one that seems to have no clear-cut answer.

A systematic review and meta-analysis by a group of economists at Johns Hopkins University were conducted in an effort to shed some light on the question of whether lockdowns work, though it has yet to be peer-reviewed. 34 previous studies on the effectiveness of government-mandated lockdowns evaluated using an empirical approach were selected, though none focused on case rates or hospitalizations were included. Those selected were then divided into three categories, including lockdown stringency index studies, shelter-in-place order studies, and specific NPI studies. 

While some variance between each of the categories was found, in general, the analysis determined that such lockdowns have a very minimal effect on COVID-19 mortality rates. Shelter-in-place orders reduced mortality by 2.9%, while lockdowns in the US and Europe reduced mortality by only 0.2%.
Many other scientists have been critical of the methods and language used by the authors of this analysis, however, including Dr. Seth Flaxman, Associate Professor in the Department of Computer Science at the University of Oxford, who said “In this case, a trio of economists have undertaken a meta-analysis of many previous studies. So far so good. But they systematically excluded from consideration any study based on the science of disease transmission, meaning that the only studies looked at in the analysis are studies using the methods of economics.” He went on to explain the flaw in this approach, “These do not include key facts about disease transmission such as: later lockdowns are less effective than earlier lockdowns, because many people are already infected; lockdowns do not immediately save lives, because there’s a lag from infection to death, so to see the effect of lockdowns on Covid deaths we need to wait about two or three weeks.”

Closed down shops at the Azrieli shopping mall on December 27, 2020, as Israel enters its 3rd nationawide lockdown, in an effort to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90) Closed down shops at the Azrieli shopping mall on December 27, 2020, as Israel enters its 3rd nationawide lockdown, in an effort to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

Samir Bhatt, Professor of Statistics and Public Health at Imperial College London felt that the authors' misstep was in being too broad in their definition of exactly what a lockdown is, “ The authors define lockdown as “as the imposition of at least one compulsory, non-pharmaceutical intervention”. This would make a mask wearing policy a lockdown. For a meta-analysis using a definition that is at odds with the dictionary definition is strange.” Professor Bhatt also comments on how the authors neglected to consider the lag time between transmission and mortality.


Tags scientific study Coronavirus lockdown COVID-19 Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'The Jew is the devil' — Neo-Nazis rally in Florida

A Nazi's salute at a neo-Nazi rally in Kansas City, Missouri. (Dave Kaup/Reuters)
2

COVID-19: Green Pass narrowed to large events starting next week

Israel's Green Pass validity was extended until Thursday on Sunday after the Health Ministry 'traffic light' website crashed, October 3, 2021.
3

Are genetic mutations random in humans? Israeli study says no

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
4

Swastikas displayed at Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests against vaccination mandates

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
5

Are Jews white? Is Whoopi Goldberg Jewish? ‘The View’ Holocaust controversy, explained

Whoopi Goldberg attends a benefit event in New York City, Sept. 13, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by