What effect do lockdowns have on COVID-19 mortality?

Seemingly countless measures have been taken on and off since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in effort to prevent the virus from inflicting high rates of mortality on the global population. Every country has responded with its own approach, though there is much debate over exactly which methods are or are not effective.

One method that has regularly been met with large amounts of resistance is periodic lockdowns and restrictions on movement. Non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) may range from outright orders by a government for citizens to stay at home to the closing of schools and businesses to heavy restrictions on international travel. Perhaps if we had been certain from the beginning that lockdowns definitively reduce mortality we’d have been more willing to comply with them, but until now the topic has remained a highly charged one that seems to have no clear-cut answer.

A systematic review and meta-analysis by a group of economists at Johns Hopkins University were conducted in an effort to shed some light on the question of whether lockdowns work, though it has yet to be peer-reviewed. 34 previous studies on the effectiveness of government-mandated lockdowns evaluated using an empirical approach were selected, though none focused on case rates or hospitalizations were included. Those selected were then divided into three categories, including lockdown stringency index studies, shelter-in-place order studies, and specific NPI studies.

While some variance between each of the categories was found, in general, the analysis determined that such lockdowns have a very minimal effect on COVID-19 mortality rates. Shelter-in-place orders reduced mortality by 2.9%, while lockdowns in the US and Europe reduced mortality by only 0.2%.Many other scientists have been critical of the methods and language used by the authors of this analysis, however, including Dr. Seth Flaxman, Associate Professor in the Department of Computer Science at the University of Oxford, who said “In this case, a trio of economists have undertaken a meta-analysis of many previous studies. So far so good. But they systematically excluded from consideration any study based on the science of disease transmission, meaning that the only studies looked at in the analysis are studies using the methods of economics.” He went on to explain the flaw in this approach, “These do not include key facts about disease transmission such as: later lockdowns are less effective than earlier lockdowns, because many people are already infected; lockdowns do not immediately save lives, because there’s a lag from infection to death, so to see the effect of lockdowns on Covid deaths we need to wait about two or three weeks.”

Closed down shops at the Azrieli shopping mall on December 27, 2020, as Israel enters its 3rd nationawide lockdown, in an effort to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)