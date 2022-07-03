The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
COVID-19: Lapid convenes officials and experts on the 6th wave

Nitzan Horowitz: “We recommend that people, especially the at-risk population, wear masks indoors.”

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: JULY 3, 2022 18:09
Prime Minister Yair Lapid at a weekly cabinet meeting, June 12, 2022 (photo credit: Yoav Dudkevitch/Pool)
Prime Minister Yair Lapid at a weekly cabinet meeting, June 12, 2022
(photo credit: Yoav Dudkevitch/Pool)

As COVID-19’s sixth wave swells, Prime Minister Yair Lapid presided over a meeting in his Jerusalem office on Sunday afternoon to discuss how to cope with the continuing pandemic.

“Maintaining the level of readiness is critical – we are staying on top of it,” said the new premier, as former prime minister Naftali Bennett, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and ministry experts and other state officials looked on.  

“We are approaching the peak of the global tourist season at all airports, including in Israel. This will have an impact on the speed of infection,” continued Lapid. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the health minister for making [the surveillance of the disease] a sophisticated system.”

“We are approaching the peak of the global tourist season at all airports, including in Israel. This will have an impact on the speed of infection.”

Prime Minister Yair Lapid

Horowitz responded by saying: “We have functioned with great success over the past year, and we will continue to pursue a prudent and responsible policy – to provide all the tools for maintaining health, while maintaining a normal routine. We are now seeing a recurring rise in infection and serious cases… I call on the public to act responsibly, to be tested if they have symptoms or have been in close contact with those infected and to maintain the rules of isolation for those who have to be at home. We recommend that people, especially the at-risk population, wear masks indoors.” 

“We recommend that people, especially the at-risk population, wear masks indoors.”

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz

All present stressed that “living alongside the virus requires preparation and readiness.”

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, December 30, 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, December 30, 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Horowitz said that in accordance with the increase in serious complications, COVID-19 must be monitored and managed; maintaining a stock of protective medications and vaccinations will continue.

The discussion was also attended by Naama Schultz, the director-general of the Prime Minister's Office; Health Ministry director-general Prof. Nachman Ash; Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, head of the ministry’s public health services; coronavirus commissioner Prof. Salman Zarka; Defense Ministry coronavirus chief Brig.-Gen. (ret.) Moshe Edri; and Eitan Ben-David, the deputy head of the National Security Agency. 

A rise in cases

In recent days, there has been a significant increase in hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients at Laniado Medical Center in Netanya. As of Sunday morning, 48 patients have been hospitalized, eight of them in critical condition and anesthetized and ventilated. 

The Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya said it now has 56 COVID-19 patients, 16 of them in serious and five in moderate condition. 

According to the Health Ministry, during the past week, 193,000 Israelis have been tested, and 74.000 were infected, with 425 in serious condition and 29 dead. 



