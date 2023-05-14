The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Health Ministry removes isolation requirement for COVID-19

Even if it's longer a requirement, you should still take care to protect high-risk groups.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: MAY 14, 2023 17:46

Updated: MAY 14, 2023 17:47
A coronavirus test in Jerusalem. COVID goes beyond conflict and affects everyone. January 2022. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The Health Ministry announced that there is no longer a requirement for those who have been found to be infected with COVID-19 to be in isolation (for five days).

However, the ministry added that the coronavirus is a contagious disease and can be life threatening for high-risk groups including the elderly and people of all ages with weak immune systems.

Anyone who does not feel well should go for testing. If found positive for the virus, one should remain at home until their side effects pass, and if you need to leave home, avoid crowds and wear a mask.

Unvaccinated people should get their shots

The ministry added that people who have not been fully vaccinated should go for their shots, especially if they are in a high-risk group. 

Prof. Hagai Levine, head of the Israel Public Health Physicians Association, told The Jerusalem Post that he supported the cancellation of the isolation requirement. However, preparing and improving public health for a future pandemic is “not a high priority in the Health Ministry,” he added.

Vials containing the corona vaccine and a syringe are displayed in front of an Israeli flag. (credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS) Vials containing the corona vaccine and a syringe are displayed in front of an Israeli flag. (credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)

Billions of shekels were spent on COVID-19, for tests, vaccinations and many other things, but people of all ages who have any infectious diseases from the flu to shigella and others should stay at home and not infect others, especially those at high risk, Levine asserted.

“People should get compensation from their first day at home, not the third day. School nurses must be bolstered to promote health education, as should well-baby (tipat halav) clinics. The municipalities and local authorities should all have public health units to take care of their residents. The authorities must mount an in-depth investigation to improve our preparedness for the future."

He recalled that his mother recently took a friend to a hospital emergency room and asked me if she should wear a mask. “I didn’t have a good answer for all cases, but I said that one should be careful in a place with sick people. A mask can reduce the risk of infection.”

In a bus or train or other crowded places, said Levine, “When you cough, put the back side of your hand over your mouth or cough at the inside of your elbow. Wash your hands often with soap and water.  When coughing, you have to put your hand on your mouth. Or the back of the hand, the inside of the elbow. You have to wash hands often with water and soap, especially before eating and going to the bathroom."



