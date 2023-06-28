In an interview conducted by Chinese-born human rights activist and author Jennifer Zeng, a researcher named Chao Shao from the Wuhan Institute of Virology made claims regarding the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chao Shao asserts that the virus was deliberately engineered by China as a "bioweapon," and that his colleagues were tasked with identifying the most effective strain for spreading among various species, including people.

During the exclusive 26-minute interview, Chao Shao shared an anecdote involving another researcher named Shan Chao, who allegedly admitted to being provided with four strains of coronavirus by a superior.

Shan Chao was instructed to test these strains and determine which one had the greatest potential to infect multiple species, with a particular emphasis on human infectivity.

SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 (illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY)

Spreading the virus

Chao Shao also made sure to mention that several of his colleagues went missing during the 2019 Military World Games held in Wuhan.

According to him, one of the missing individuals revealed that they were sent to hotels accommodating athletes from different countries to "check the health or hygiene conditions." However, Chao Shao suspected that these actions were unrelated to virology research and suggested that they were potentially involved in spreading the virus.

Additionally, Chao Shao disclosed that in April 2020, he was sent to Xinjiang to assess the health status of Uyghur prisoners held in the re-education camps, ostensibly to expedite their release.

Yet, given the irrelevance of virology expertise in conducting health checks, Chao Shao strongly implied that his mission in Xinjiang was either to facilitate the virus's spread or to study its effects on humans.

While these revelations are both astonishing and deeply concerning, Chao Shao emphasized that they represent only a fraction of the entire puzzle. The true origin of the pandemic, which has claimed the lives of 7 million lives worldwide, remains a subject of ongoing investigation.