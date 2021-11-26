COVID-19: European shares tumble on fears over new virus variant

European stocks sank more than 3% on Friday, as report of a newly identified and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant stoked fears of a fresh hit to global economy and drove investors out of riskier assets.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 3.3% by 0819 GMT, on course for its worst session in over a year, while UK's FTSE 100 dropped 3.3%. Germany's DAX fell 3.4% and France's CAC 40 shed 4.3%.

Little is known of the variant detected in South Africa , Botswana and Hong Kong, but scientists said it has an unusual combination of mutations and may be able to evade immune responses or make it more transmissible.

Cyclical-heavy European stock markets have already been under stress this week as a resurgence in COVID-19 cases prompted new restrictions in several countries.

Travel & leisure stocks plunged 6.5% after Britain announced a temporary ban on flights from South Africa and several neighboring countries from 1200 GMT on Friday.

European Union and Union flags fly outside a hotel in London, Britain (credit: REUTERS)

Shares in British Airways owner IAG and easyJet fell over 12%, while cruise operator Carnival and travel company TUI fell between 12% and 15%.

Oil & gas producers dropped 5.8%, while miners tumbled 4.4% as oil and metal prices lost ground as reports of the new virus variant fueled economic slowdown worries.

Tracking falls in bond yields, the banking index dropped 4.4%, while some stay-at-home stocks including Delivery Hero and Just Eat Takeaway.com rose between 3% and 5%.

New York's S&P 500 futures dropped 2%, with trading likely thinned by the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday and a shortened trading session on Friday.