Fast vs slow walking: Which burns calories faster?

These days, many individuals are giving up on physical activity due to various reasons such as lack of motivation, limited free time, or fear of public places like gyms.

However, it is crucial to understand that engaging in physical activity is essential for improving mood.

A recent study has revealed that walking outdoors for just 40 minutes a day can contribute to improving mood as effectively as anti-anxiety medication.

The beauty of walking is that it does not require any special equipment, apart from a water bottle and a pair of sports shoes. There's no need to register for a group or pay any fees, and you can simply step out of your house and start walking.

Now, let's address the question:

Should you walk at a fast or slow pace? And when do you burn more calories?

Let's debunk the myth: Walking five kilometers will burn the same number of calories regardless of how long it takes. Whether you complete the walk in an hour or a shorter time frame like 40 minutes, the total calories burned will remain the same.

However, here's the important distinction:

The body's calorie-burning process differs after completing a walk based on the effort exerted and the intensity of the activity. When you walk at a faster and more concentrated pace, it takes the body longer to "recover" and return to its resting heart rate. During this recovery period, while your heart rate is still elevated, you continue to burn more calories.

On the other hand, walking at a slower and relatively relaxed pace allows the body to "recover" and return to its resting heart rate more quickly. As a result, the additional calorie burning after the walk is minimal. From this perspective, prioritizing intense activities with a higher heart rate, even if they are of shorter duration, becomes more beneficial.

In conclusion, it is crucial to remember that every activity and every step counts. Engaging in any form of physical activity, whether it's slow and moderate or intense and fast-paced, can help boost our mood as endorphins are secreted in the body. Stay active and take care of your well-being.