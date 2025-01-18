Marburg virus kills eight in Tanzania; WHO warns of potential spread

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported a suspected outbreak of Marburg Virus Disease (MVD) in the Kagera region of northwestern Tanzania, with nine people reportedly infected, of whom eight have died.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the WHO, stated via X (formerly Twitter): "We are aware of nine cases so far, including eight people deceased. We expect more cases in the coming days as disease surveillance improves."

The WHO assessed the risk of the Marburg virus spreading in the region as high due to Kagera's strategic location as a transit hub with cross-border movements to neighboring countries such as Rwanda, Uganda, Burundi, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Marburg Virus Disease is a highly contagious viral hemorrhagic fever similar to Ebola, known for its severe symptoms and high fatality rate, which can reach nearly 90%. Both viruses are rare but have the potential to cause outbreaks with high mortality rates.

The Marburg virus is often transmitted by fruit bats, which are considered the natural reservoir for the virus. According to the WHO, Rousettus aegyptiacus, a fruit bat of the Pteropodidae family, is identified as the natural host.

"The risk of the Marburg virus spreading is high at the national level due to concerning factors, including the delayed detection and isolation of cases, coupled with ongoing contact tracing," noted the WHO, indicating a lack of full information on the outbreak.

Health authorities have begun identifying and monitoring contacts of the infected individuals, including healthcare workers, in an effort to contain the outbreak. Contact persons are under follow-up in the affected districts to prevent further spread.

Marburg virus infection spreads through direct contact with infected bodily fluids such as blood, saliva, and mucus. Protective measures are important for those in close contact with patients.

Some of the victims in Tanzania are healthcare workers, who are at considerable risk in the early days of a Marburg outbreak. Early symptoms of Marburg can be similar to more common diseases, including malaria, leading to delays in recognizing the threat. As a result, by the time the cause is determined to be Marburg, healthcare workers may have already contracted the virus.

The Marburg virus can affect the central nervous system, resulting in confusion, irritability, and aggression. From the third day onwards, patients may experience severe diarrhea, stomach pain, nausea, and vomiting, with the situation potentially worsening if left unchecked. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

"We have offered our full assistance to the government of Tanzania and to affected communities," stated the WHO. "Neighboring countries should be on alert," recommended Ghebreyesus. The WHO is emphasizing the importance of regional preparedness to manage potential cases.

There are currently no vaccines or specific treatments for Marburg Virus Disease. Early intensive supportive care and treatment of symptoms can reduce the chances of death from MVD. Patients are advised to seek immediate care and be isolated in designated treatment centers to prevent further transmission.

The WHO explained that zoonotic reservoirs, such as fruit bats, remain endemic to the area, and these bats are a natural reservoir for Marburg, pointing out the ongoing risk of spillover events from animals to humans.

This article was written in collaboration with generative AI company Alchemiq