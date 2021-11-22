The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Israel looks to establish in-house vaccine production facility

COVID-19 accelerated the desire to explore other alternatives that may be less expensive, ensuring a steady supply of vaccines for dealing with the current epidemic as well as future epidemics.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Published: NOVEMBER 22, 2021 17:45

Updated: NOVEMBER 22, 2021 18:11
Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/HANNAH BEIER)
Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/HANNAH BEIER)
Israel is examining the feasibility of setting up its own internal vaccine manufacturing facility and on Monday called for proposals for how to get it done.
The country is completely dependent on imported vaccines and hence “the ability to develop, manufacture and license vaccines in Israel is of the utmost importance in order to confront familiar pathogens and/or unfamiliar pathogens that might severely harm the Israeli public health and economy,” an Approach to Market (AtM) released Monday by the Finance Ministry explained.
COVID-19 accelerated the country’s desire to explore other alternatives that may be less expensive, ensuring a steady supply of vaccines for dealing with the current epidemic as well as potential future epidemics.
Although no final official numbers were ever released, it is understood that Israel paid a premium price for the millions of Pfizer vaccines that it purchased to inoculate the majority of the population. In addition, to receive the Pfizer vaccines, Israel had to agree to exchange inoculation and infection data with the pharmaceutical company.
The AtM was disseminated by the ministry on behalf of the Prime Minister’s Office, the National Economic Council and the Health, Economy and Defense Ministries based on a decision made by the government on July 11, shortly after Prime Minister Naftali Bennett took office.
A healthcare worker hands over doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as coronavirus disease vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER/FILE PHOTO)A healthcare worker hands over doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as coronavirus disease vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER/FILE PHOTO)
During his tenure, former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu also called for a vaccine facility to be established but no movement was made toward its establishment. He also touted a joint effort to establish a vaccine research and development facility in Israel together with Pfizer, but the company told The Jerusalem Post that this was just “political speak” and not something being practically considered.
The partners are “seeking information from the public for the purpose of examining, commercially and practically, a possible framework for establishing a vaccine manufacturing facility in Israel that shall have independent abilities for manufacturing vaccines on a routine basis, as well as the capability to manufacture vaccines for future pandemics.”
Upon conclusion of the process, the hope is that there will be a better understanding of the best model among several alternatives for Israel and of the obstacles that could arise and how to confront them.
Responses are due by February 17, 2021.
Where the facility will be established is also still to be determined.
Yeroham Local Council head Tal Ohana has been lobbying to establish a vaccine production facility in her city since before the pandemic and was in talks with the Israel Institute for Biological Research about setting up a plant to produce its vaccine if approved. However, she said that “currently it is not the same site, because we do not have the technology… I am not optimistic.”
An AtM is one step before a tender, meaning that it is an information-gathering tool and not a request for proposals. Only after the receipt of the responses to the AtM, the state shall consider its future actions.


Tags Coronavirus vaccine epidemic COVID-19 Pfizer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

There is only one face to the terror group Hamas - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

How Israel built the world's most accurate military machine

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Homing in on corona-era art

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Is there a cure for the Arab sector's crime crisis?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Why is an Israeli minister fundraising for the Palestinians? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

No matter how old you are, two shots of Pfizer vaccine don’t last – study

A healthcare worker hands over doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as coronavirus disease vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021.
2

New COVID variant found in France: Reason for panic or not quite yet?

COVID-19 cell
3

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
4

Is Iran downplaying Iranian helicopter buzzing a US naval ship?

A US Navy helicopter continues fighting a fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, in San Diego, California, US July 13, 2020
5

Satellites, ships in crosshairs: Are Russia, China running circles around US? - analysis

A Sukhoi Su-75 "Checkmate" warplane prototype seen on display at the Dubai Airshow on Sunday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by