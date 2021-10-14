We have bad news for you men. Science confirms that male genitalia shrinks as you get older

A man’s sex organs look smaller as Urologist Irwin Goldstein said to Vice that if a man’s erect penis stands at 15 centimeters in his 30s, it will probably shrink and only reach 13 cm in his 60s or 70s.A man’s sex organs look smaller as he ages and gains weight.

Also, the shape of the penis may change due to Peyronie's disease and become bent when it’s erect. Peyronie's disease is when scarring of the penis causes varying degrees of penile curvature. It’s caused by the formation of a fibrous layer (scar tissue) below the surface of the penis over time that makes it hard for it to straighten.

Between 0.5% and 13% of American men suffer from the disease, although many people are unaware of it, reports the urology department at Weill Medical Center at Cornell.

Also, as you get older, your testosterone production slows down, which can affect the size and function of the testicles and penis. Age-related conditions like atherosclerosis (clogged blood vessels) can also reduce blood flow to the penis and make it smaller.

Is this enough for you to worry about?

According to Dr. Edward Zimmerman, who goes by the moniker dickdocontiktok on TikTok, there’s a way to prevent the loss of volume and circumference of the penis.

"The penis shrinks with age, like you lose volume in the face and neck," Zimmerman explained to BuzzFeed.

Zimmerman recommends continuing to have intercourse to prevent losing length. As an added benefit, studies have shown that frequent use of the penis may reduce the risk of developing prostate cancer.

Another way to maintain organ size is to use boxer shorts that keep the testicles slightly cooler than the body itself, which helps prevent shrinkage.

In addition, you should exercise regularly to improve blood circulation in the body and drink plenty of water, as dehydration can restrict blood circulation in the body.