The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Mind & Spirit
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Does moral behavior come from the Bible or the brain? - book review

The connection between biblical law and modern secular justice systems has been thoroughly discussed, but neurologist Joel Y. Rutman wants to add another element to this discussion.

By RANDY ROSENTHAL
Published: MAY 7, 2022 03:45
JOE BIDEN is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States as wife Jill holds the Bible, in Washington last year. The book analyzes the Bible and the brain. (photo credit: ANDREW HARNIK/POOL VIA REUTERS)
JOE BIDEN is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States as wife Jill holds the Bible, in Washington last year. The book analyzes the Bible and the brain.
(photo credit: ANDREW HARNIK/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Out of all the sculptures on the frieze of the United States Supreme Court, the most immediately recognizable is Moses holding the Ten Commandments.

The connection between biblical law and modern secular justice systems has been thoroughly discussed, but neurologist Joel Y. Rutman wants to add another element to this discussion. In his book Moral Brain, Moral Bible, Rutman argues that the moral teachings of the Bible and biblical commentary actually reflect the inherent biological-based emotions and traits that evolved over the millennia before the Bible was written.

Rutman provocatively proposes that biblical laws don’t come from on high, rather, they come from inside us – from the evolution of our brains. With his short book, Rutman attempts to understand this biology and relate it to traditional, religious ways of thinking about moral behaviour. Or, as he phrases it in his introduction, “the book’s purpose is to show that Abraham’s moral sense and ours as well has roots in evolved human biology.” As such, he wants to ground the Bible in the brain.

It’s an intriguing idea, but unfortunately the book is underdeveloped. In his preface, Rutman admits he is “merely an armchair theorist without hands-on experience in many of the areas” he’ll be discussing, and that lack of expertise shows, not only in his insights but also his writing.

As a medical doctor, and a graduate of Brandeis and Harvard Medical School, Rutman clearly knows about the brain. But, his discussions of it and its accompanying diagrams are elementary to the point of being irrelevant, if not condescending. As he’s also a graduate of the Hebrew Academy and Yeshivath Adath in Cleveland, Ohio, I’m equally confident he knows his Bible, but he’s never able to convincingly present it as a document of moral instruction.

Parts of the human brain (Illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Parts of the human brain (Illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Part of the problem is a confusion of terms. Initially, Rutman clarifies that he’ll use the words moral and ethical interchangeably, because most people do. As a result, we’re never exactly sure what he means by moral behavior, especially because he spends too much of the book relating examples of hominoid and primate behavior, in an attempt to trace morality to behavior genetics.

He has chapters on empathy, altruism, and cooperation, but none of these make a case for morality. When discussing empathy, for example, he cites examples of mothers supporting their babies or strangers helping a child in need, but these are examples of compassion or pity, not empathy, which is a much more complex cognitive process. Empathy is, as Rutman clarifies, “the capacity to understand or feel what another person is experiencing.”

For example, I can understand why someone who lives in a rural area and never sees anyone outside of their household might not want to get a COVID vaccination, even though I personally disagree with that choice. By using empathy, I eliminate judgment. But, Rutman and much of the Bible is talking about something else.

Another problem is Rutman’s lack of focus on the clearest moral teachings in the Bible, the Ten Commandments, or the moral teachings of other religions. Rutman notes that he won’t include in his discussion Buddhism or other non-biblical religions, for his lack of knowledge about them. But, in Buddhism, moral behavior is clearly defined in a negative sense. Right action or moral behavior is when someone refrains from taking life, taking what is not given, speaking falsely or committing sexual misconduct. The basic Buddhist precepts mirror the sixth, seventh, eight, and ninth commandments.

Yet Rutman doesn’t focus on these four commandments to make his case. Rather, he focuses on the biblical passages that encourage Jews to treat strangers fairly, which comes up 52 times, and to love your neighbor as yourself. But how to square these moral injunctions with the commandments of Leviticus 20:9-10, to put to death a child who speaks offensively to their parents or a woman who’s accused of adultery?

How to square the claim that the Bible encourages moral behavior with a god who commands Moses to slaughter 3,000 of his fellow Israelites after coming down from Mt. Sinai, in Exodus 32:28, not to mention exterminate all the people in the land of Canaan, in Deuteronomy 20:17? Even Abraham speaks falsely, David covets his neighbor’s wife and Solomon allows the worship of other gods.

No, the Bible is not a book of moral teachings, at least not in the way we currently think of morality – it’s much more than that, as it captures the complexity and ambiguity of human experience. And Rutman knows this—he acknowledges this counter argument. And so, wisely, he concludes with another approach: though our evolution has given us a moral inclination, which we can choose to ignore, biblical law forces us to aspire to holiness. It’s the force that’s important. Or as Rutman writes, “the act is key.”

To follow Jewish law, one must go against most of their baser and lazier inclinations, and be their better self. For example, Rutman writes, “When a friend or relative dies, empathy is not enough. We are expected to accompany the deceased for burial. It’s an ought.” In other words, in Judaism the deed creates the intention, not the other way around.

That is to say, evolution has only taken us so far – the Bible wants us to go further.

Moral Brain, Moral BibleBy Dr. Joel Y. RutmanValentine Mitchell146 pages; $22.95



Tags Judaism Brain Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Lavrov's antisemitism means Israel no longer neutral on Ukraine-Russia - analysis

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
2

Mossad operates in Iran, foils plot to kill Israeli diplomat, US general

Iranians burn Israeli and US flags during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022
3

Lavrov claims Zelensky has Jewish blood 'just like Hitler'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia
4

Large-scale study identifies severe COVID-19 risk groups

COVID-19 (illustrative)
5

US Secretary of State Blinken tests positive for COVID

Newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for a welcome ceremony at the State Department in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by