Can you find the ballerina in 5 seconds? A visual challenge

A captivating optical illusion has caught the fascination of social media users. This particular illusion challenges viewers, asking them to discover the whereabouts of a hidden ballerina in a picture.

Recently posted on TikTok, this visual puzzle features a serene setting of five tall trees adorned with lush green leaves under a vibrant blue sky. The content creator posed an intriguing question to viewers: "Can you spot the ballerina in this image within just 5 seconds?"

Even if you can't find her in time, don't worry.

It's tricky

Now, focus your attention on the second tree from the left.

The trunk cleverly forms the body of the graceful ballerina.